Hipi launches Stunner – World’s first digital pageant to celebrate fashion drivers of tomorrow

Nikita Anand, Miss India Universe 2003, to host Hipi Stunner, a pageant for budding models, fashion lovers, and style creators

New Delhi [India], August 4: Hipi announces the launch of ‘Hipi Stunner’, the world’s first digital-first pageant to celebrate fashion drivers of tomorrow, set to go live on the Hipi app on August 3, 2022.

The six-month-long pageant will identify and reward six stunning new-age style ambassadors who enjoy fashion and love to create inspiring fashion-based content. It provides a never-before opportunity for fashion enthusiasts, both men and women, who have a knack for creating style-related videos to bring forward their unique personalities. The contestants will compete in a variety of fashion styling and digital video creation tasks to showcase their penchant for fashion and social media. The pageant is being presented and judged by Nikita Anand, Miss India Universe 2003.

Each month, the participants will enter fashion-based challenges and create content that is unique, fresh, and entertaining. At the end of each month, the best content creator wins the title of the Hipi Stunner in a memorable and very special coronation ceremony, along with a cash prize of INR one lakh. At the end of the pageant, the six Hipi Stunners walk the red carpet at Zee Cine Awards along with top film stars and get a taste of life in the limelight.

Conceived by Hipi, the show has been co-devised by Deepshika Bhatnagar, the celebrated Director of the iconic show Band Baaja Bride on NDTV Goodtimes. Hipi will offer its users a one-of-a-kind immersive experience allowing them to vote for their favourite contestant of the pageant on the Hipi App. Hipi users can watch many engaging videos of the contestants, which will help them know the contestants and their personalities better.

Commenting on the announcement, GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, said, “Hipi Stunner is an initiative to make the world of fashion, beauty, and style open to all. We aim to provide a launchpad for those who love fashion and express their style showcasing their individuality via entertaining short-form videos”.

Being enthusiastic about this association, Nikita Anand said: “I’m looking forward to helping the participants in celebrating their uniqueness, confidence, and individuality while being comfortable in their own skin. I’m excited to be a part of the process that will allow anyone and everyone a fair chance to share the limelight for expressing their true selves by making their style statement”.

Hipi also released the first challenge to mark the start of Hipi Stunner named “A Nostalgic Summer”. The contest will continue to push boundaries with out-of-the-box yet easy challenges in the coming months, which participants can complete from the comfort of their homes.

To know more visit: www.hipi.co.in/stunner

Hipi is a leading short-form video destination that inspires creativity and passion. Made in India, Hipi has already become India’s favourite short video platform for many talented creators. Hipi brings together moments of joy, inspiration, and discovery. The platform empowers brands and merchants to harness the power of storytelling and product discovery in an industry-changing retail marketing environment.

The app can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

