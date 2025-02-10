Hippo Homes continues its strategic expansion in India; launches its sixth Home improvement and Home interior store in the city of Lucknow

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10: Hippo Homes, a premier Omni channel provider of home building, home renovation and interior solutions, has opened its sixth retail store in India at Lucknow. The new store, Hippo Homes' first store in the capital city of Lucknow, strengthens the company's robust presence in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and marks a significant milestone towards its strategic expansion in the country. Arvind Mediratta MD & CEO inaugurated the new store in the presence of key supplier partners and the senior leadership team of Hippo Homes in India.

The new store reaffirms Hippo's unwavering commitment to make home renovation and improvement experience simpler for individual homebuyers and homeowners. A one-of-its-kind concept store, Hippo is a one-stop destination for all home improvement and interior solutions.

Spread over 10,000 sq. ft., the new store offers over 10,000 products from 100+ leading home building and improvement brands. Apart from a diverse product assortment, the new store offers customers product recommendation, contemporary design inspiration, and expert guidance from in-store specialists. Strategically located at Crescent Mall & Heights on Amar Shaheed Path; Hippo Homes' new store is poised to serve a larger customer base to tap the growing demand for home and modular solutions in and around the city.

Speaking about the company's robust expansion journey, Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO said, "We are elated to bring Hippo Homes' distinctive Home improvement expertise to the culturally rich city of Nawabs: Lucknow. This is our fourth store launch in the past six months, after the stupendous success of Greater Noida, Greater Noida West and Gurugram stores which truly reinforces our commitment towards a sustainable growth in the country."

He further added, "Lucknow store is our fourth store in Uttar Pradesh, and a significant addition to our portfolio as it augments our foot hold in the state. As we tap in the growing infrastructural and real estate opportunities in the city, we are committed to provide a diverse product assortment, along with innovative digital solutions for an enhanced omni-channel experience for our customers. With a reinvigorated approach, our investment in Hippo's geographic expansion remains immensely strong as we continue to add more stores to ensure greater accessibility for our customers as well as valuable employment opportunities to contribute positively to the local economy."

The new Hippo store offers a first-of-its-kind virtual Reality (VR) experience for homebuyers and homeowners that allows them to visualize all home improvement solutions along with contemporary kitchen, bath collection and living room design options in a real-life and interactive environment. The new store has live experience zones and sample set-ups of bathroom and modular kitchens to provide a more realistic experience.

The new store is a 'One stop shop' for all home-related products and services under 'one roof', and provides end-to-end home improvement, renovation and design experience to customers. The store is integrated with Hippo Homes' e-commerce app to offer customers the convenience of ordering online, and get their stocks delivered at their doorstep. The new store reaffirms Hippo's proposition of reliable quality, transparent pricing, on time installation and delivery.

The new experiential store houses range of modern home improvement solutions in key consumer driven categories such as Bath & Sanitary ware, Modular kitchens and Wardrobes, Tiles & flooring, Wood & Laminates, Electrical & Lightening, Kitchen & Home Appliances, Wallpaper, Home Essentials & Decor, Hardware & tools. The robust category of home needs and solution caters to all urbane individual homebuyers and homeowners, larger Institutions, architects, interior designers, applicators, and home decorators. In addition, homeowners can meet Hippo's expert team of designers to provide live demonstrations of latest home improvement products and technologies.

Hippo Homes has emerged as a trusted partner in the home improvement industry, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, reliable and top-notch materials, and superior design options.

Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted Hippo Homes is a premier Omni channel home building and improvement company that specializes in providing a one-stop solution for all home building, improvement and interior solution. The company operates six stores under the brand name 'Hippo Homes' in Noida (Garden Galleria Mall), Greater Noida (Grand Venice Mall), Greater Noida West (Golden I Mall), Gurugram (Ireo City Central Mall), Chandigarh (near Dillon Plaza, Zirakpur), Lucknow (Crescent Mall & Heights)

A pioneering home improvement brand, Hippo Homes caters to the needs of urban home buyers/owners; developers, architects; interior designers; contractors; home decorators, retailers; and large infrastructure institutions. Hippo Homes' strong commitment to reliable quality, transparent pricing, on time installation and delivery along with strong focus on customer satisfaction has helped it emerge as a trusted partner in homemaking, home design and renovation solutions. To know more about Hippo Homes, log on to https://www.hippohomes.com/

