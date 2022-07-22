His Holiness Dr Palakkal Nagaraj was awarded the title of "Shri Shri" by Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the day was chosen to honour the leaders. Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah the Chairman and Trustee of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur, conferred leaders from varied walks of life with the title of "Shri Shri". The prestigious event was held at Sri Vinayagar temple hall, Sri Subramaniar Temple Complex, Batu Caves, Malaysia. Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah is a renowned face in the country and has been contributing to society and the nation.

The title of "Shri Shri" is conferred as the highest honour to spiritual leaders. The felicitation was done in presence of the Guest of Honour Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah (Chairman & Trustee of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur) and other key people. Hemalata Arumugam, the Group CEO of SRAM and MRAM Group played a pivotal role in the felicitation and for bringing the leaders under one roof.

On, July 13, 2022, the vibrating sensation of the modern cosmic world, His Holiness Dr Palakkal Nagaraj, from the Cosmic Research and Development Scientist was conferred with the title of "Shri Shri" on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.

Speaking on the religious event, Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah mentioned that the title "Shri Shri" is conferred as the highest honour to spiritual leaders. His Holiness Dr Palakkal has been in constant effort of enlightening, spiritual upliftment and world transformation at a global level by transcending cosmic energy for the past 18 years.

The event was organized by C. Sethu Pathy, Hon. Secretary of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur and coordinated by Hemalata Arumugam, the Group CEO of SRAM & MRAM Group, United Kingdom; in attendance of Guest of Honour Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah (Chairman and Trustee of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur), Dato N. Sivakumar (Trustee of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur), Dato' Sri Dr SK. Devamany (Former Deputy Minister), Pardeep Batra (Chairman & Convenor, of BJP (Malaysia)), Dato Subra Suppiah (Managing Director of Oxydata Software), Datin Malliga Subramaniam (President of Malaysia World Chamber of Commerce), Y. Bhg. Dato' Sri Dr S. Venugopal (President of Malaysia South India Chamber of Commerce), Y. Bhg. Dato Seri Dr Kamaleswaran (Vice President of Malaysia South India Chamber of Commerce), Y. Bhg. Dr Reena, Y. Bhg. Dato Seri Dr Thinagaran, Dato Dr. Jega, and Datin Ramkumari.

Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah shared that His Holiness Shri Shri Dr Palakkal Nagaraj has given guidance to him through special Lord Muruga meditation and basic breathing techniques in the year 2019. Tan Sri highlighted that divine beings such as Dr Palakkal need to be more visible to the world for the well-being of humanity. Tan Sri also invited other business leaders to participate in the upliftment of yoga and meditation in Malaysia. He added that Hindus as a whole are gifted with many Gurus' and Sadhus' through the ages who transcend humanity. Yoga and Meditation is our heritage. Tan Sri mentioned that a cultural and meditation centre will be established soon at Batu Caves Sri Subramaniyar Temple Complex.

The celebration continued with a speech from His Holiness Shri Shri Dr Palakkal Nagaraj highlighted that since Lord Muruga is considered the supreme lord of guru philosophy, it is apt for Guru Purnima occasion is held at the Sri Subramaniar temple complex. His Holiness further explained the significance of "Vel" an ornament held by Lord Muruga, the "Vel" embodies the power to remove darkness or evil, similarly, a spiritual guru removes darkness in the lives of his disciples by initiating them into the spiritual path. His Holiness also appreciated Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah, who has dedicated his life serving Dhevasthanam and the disciple and worshipers to attain their eternal guidance and blessings from Batu Caves. His Holiness said receiving the honorary title "Shri Shri" made him hold higher responsibility in uplifting humanity by transcending from a higher vibrating universal frequency resulting in changing the world and individuals beautifully.

His Holiness conducted a 15-minute guided Lord Muruga meditation for the attendees to experience glimpses of divine and cosmic consciousness principles in the form of Lord Muruga.

The event ended with the award ceremony of honouring with the title of "Shri Shri" by Tan Sri Datuk Dr R. Nadarajah and honouring special invited guests with "Ponnadai" (Golden Shawl) who graced the celebration.

STARSEEDS is an Exclusive Mission, a Manifestation Project Undertaking by Siddha Cosmic Enlightenment International around the world Aiming to Create World Leaders and Stars, across the Globe to enhance Stream of Happiness, Peace, Harmony, Health and Love for the People, a Real Grand Mission on the Planet Earth.

The Mission of Creating World Leaders and Stars is empowered by Transcending Universal Energy from Higher Dimension into 3D.

We welcome all, who has a thriving passion, love towards human and a burning desire to be the Best Leader, to be a Best Star, to be the Best in World in their Expertise. We Steer them to Manifest their Dream in this Beautiful World.

For more information, kindly visit: .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor