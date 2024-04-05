Hisense Elevates its AC Portfolio: Redefining Home Cooling with the Launch of CoolingExpert Pro AC

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, strengthens its India air conditioner product portfolio with the announcement of the launch of CoolingExpert PRO AC, bringing advanced technology to redefine home cooling solutions for Indian households. The CoolingExpert PRO AC offers swift and efficient cooling through the Quick Chill Turbo Mode, featuring high fan speed. With the 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, users can precisely modulate cooling efficiency to suit their needs. The Intelligent Inverter utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology for faster cooling and increased energy savings. Priced at an attractive INR 27,990/-, the CoolingExpert PRO AC will be available on leading ecommerce platforms. Hisense is also providing a robust warranty for the CoolingExpert PRO series of ACs: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 5 years PCB warranty and 10 year compressor warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

In a stride towards revolutionizing home cooling solutions, Hisense unveils the CoolingExpert PRO AC, a testament to the company's commitment to combining technology with unparalleled user-centric design. The CoolingExpert PRO stands as the embodiment of this visionary approach, presenting an array of features meticulously crafted to elevate the cooling experience. From the Quick Chill Turbo Mode, harnessing an intelligent compressor for swift and effective cooling with high fan speed, to the 4-in-1 Convertible Mode allowing precise modulation of cooling efficiency, and the Intelligent Inverter employing Variable Tonnage Technology for faster cooling and increased savings - each feature is intricately designed to cater to diverse needs. Furthermore, the AC boasts Anti-corrosion technology with an Extra Enhanced hairpin coating and Blue Fins in the Indoor Unit for longevity, Intelligent Modes for seamless customization, Sleep Mode for optimal rest, and a Wide Voltage Range ensuring stabilizer-free operations. Priced at an enticing INR 27,990/- for 1 Ton 3 Star, INR 29,990/- for 1.5 Ton 3 Star, INR 35,990/- for 1.5 Ton 5 Star and INR 39,990/- for 2 Ton 3 Star, the CoolingExpert PRO is not just a cooling device but a testament to Hisense's commitment to an elevated, futuristic, and holistic cooling experience.

Mr. Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, remarked, "At Hisense, our vision for India has always been to enrich the lives of our consumers through technology. With the launch of CoolingExpert PRO, we are taking a significant step towards providing not just cooling but an immersive experience that aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. This product reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and above all, customer satisfaction."

Specifications and Features:

Quick Chill Technology:

Activated for swift and efficient cooling through Quick Chill Turbo Mode, the intelligent compressor achieves rapid temperature reduction. This feature combines high fan speed, responding promptly to cooling needs and providing instant comfort at users' fingertips.

4-in-1 Convertible Mode:

Tailoring the cooling experience becomes seamless with the 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, allowing precise adjustment of compressor speed for faster cooling and improved power efficiency. Users can choose from 40%, 60%, 80% and 100% modes, providing flexibility to create the perfect environment for any situation.

Intelligent Inverter with Variable Tonnage Technology:

The AC delivers accelerated cooling and increased energy savings with the Intelligent Inverter. Employing Variable Tonnage Technology, it dynamically adjusts its performance based on users' requirements, striking an optimal balance between efficiency and comfort.

Anti-corrosion Protection: Hairpin Coating and Blue Fins:

Shielded from corrosion caused by humidity or pollution, the CoolingExpert PRO AC features an Extra Enhanced hairpin coating and Blue Fins for the Indoor Unit, ensuring longevity and optimal performance even in challenging environmental conditions.

Customizable Intelligent Modes:

Comfort becomes tailored with the Intelligent Modes, allowing seamless switching between Auto, Cool, Dry, and Fan modes based on prevailing weather conditions. This ensures an ideal environment for every moment, enhancing overall comfort.

Health-Focused PM 2.5 Filter:

Prioritizing health with the PM 2.5 filter, the CoolingExpert PRO AC safeguards against viruses and pollution, providing clean and fresh air throughout the space. This feature contributes to a healthier indoor environment for users and their loved ones.

Durable 100% Copper Build:

Built with 100% copper, the CoolingExpert PRO AC ensures durability, easy maintenance, and an extended product lifespan. This feature provides peace of mind, assuring reliable performance for years to come.

Environmentally Conscious R-32 Refrigerant:

Contribution to environmental protection is made through the use of the R-32 refrigerant, a next-generation solution resulting in zero ozone depletion. The use of R-32 aligns with the commitment to sustainability and the well-being of the planet.

Sleep Mode for Optimal Rest:

The sleep environment is enhanced with Sleep Mode, gradually adjusting the temperature by 1 degree every hour for the next 2 hours, then maintaining it for the following 6 hours, and returning to the set temperature in the morning. This ensures a comfortable and energy-efficient sleep experience.

Wide Voltage Range for Stabilizer-Free Operations:

Operation becomes seamless between 140-290V with stabilizer-free operations, protecting against sudden voltage fluctuations. This wide voltage range ensures a reliable and uninterrupted cooling experience, adapting to diverse electrical conditions.

Intelligent Self-Cleaning and Diagnosis:

Maintaining a healthy indoor environment is made simple with the click of a button using Intelligent Self-Clean. This prevents dust or mold accumulation on the indoor coil. Additionally, the AC scans 33 parameters for real-time error codes, empowering users to assess issues promptly and take appropriate actions for optimal performance.

