Hitachi ACs with air Cloud Go - Wi-Fi smart features to woo millennials and modern homeowners

New Delhi [India], April 26: In today's world of technological advancements, Wi-Fi enabled smart air conditioners have become indispensable assets, offering unparalleled cooling and comfort. Hitachi Cooling and Heating has consistently pushed its boundaries of innovation to provide consumers with the most advanced and efficient cooling solutions. In its endeavour to offer air conditioners with world-class aesthetics and excellent performance, the company has introduced a smart range of wi-fi enabled ACs - Hitachi's airCloud Go technology enables smarter air control from anywhere, allowing you to control your AC with voice commands or through your mobile device for added convenience. With advanced features, superior performance, and eco-friendly design, they are the perfect choice for modern homeowners looking to upgrade their cooling solutions.

The Hitachi iZen 3500SWXL series is designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and efficiency. Its features like ice-clean technology, ambience lighting, and odour-free silent cooling capabilities make it the perfect choice for modern homes. Additionally, its long air throw & hexa sensor delivers precise uniform cooling distribution. Its multiple operation modes include powerful mode, ECO mode, and Good Sleep Mode for enhanced comfort and energy savings.

Key Specifications:

* 3-star rating

* Available in 1 & 1.5-ton capacities.

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes

* Filter Clean Indicator

* Stabilizer Free Operation

* Sleep Mode

* On / Off Timer

* SuperSlit Fins

The Yoshi 5500SWXL series from Hitachi is designed to deliver maximum performance and energy efficiency. With advanced features like hexa sensor technology, tropical design, and super slit fins, it offers superior cooling performance even in the harshest conditions. Additionally, its WiFi connectivity feature allows convenient remote control monitoring. Its eco-friendly design with green refrigerants & anti-corrosive coating enhances the durability of the air conditioner.

Key Specifications:

* 5-star rating

* Hexa Sensor

* Tropical Design

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes

* SuperSlit Fins

* Filter clean indicator

* Stabilizer Free Operation

* Hydrophilic Fins (Indoor Unit)

* Penta Sensors

* Dual Louver ice Clean (FrostWash)

* AQ-tiv Ion (Ionizer)

* 4 Way Air Swing

These Wi-Fi enabled smart air conditioners come with some amazing benefits and cool features:

Advanced Cleaning Technology: Hitachi's ice-clean feature- powered by Frostwash technology, ensures optimal air quality and creates a healthier indoor environment by eliminating dirt and impurities.

Enhanced Cooling Performance: With features like Xpandable+ technology AC, long air throw & 4-way swing controls, the humidity level inside the room and set temperatures are achieved faster and uniformly cool every corner up to 24m*.

Ambience Light: It is an immersive display on the AC, which helps you understand the cooling ambience better and control the temperature more effectively.

Smart Connectivity: Hitachi's airCloud Go technology enables smarter air control from anywhere, allowing you to control your AC with voice commands or through your mobile device for added convenience.

Personalized Comfort: With features like My Mode and multiple fan speed options, Hitachi ACs allow for personalized cooling experiences tailored to your preferences.

Odour-free air: Hitachi AC is capable of stopping odour & maintaining uninterrupted airflow with air auto coil dry technology inbuilt in it.

Silent air & 5 Fan Speed: The silent air cooling feature ensures air-cutting noise reduction with wave blade design technology. Whereas, the BLDC motor in IDU enables 5 variable fan blower speeds, with a seamless transition between silent to super high speeds, providing reduced noise levels and more speed options.

Tropical design: Hitachi ACs are designed to keep you cool and work efficiently even up to 52°C*, T&C apply*

SuperFine mesh filter: Hitachi's unique SuperFine mesh filter captures microdust particles and offers hassle-free cleaning.

SuperSlit Fins: SuperSlit fins of Hitachi AC consist of multiple slits enhancing the process of exchanging heat and cooling the room faster.

Melding functionality with aesthetics, these Wi-Fi enabled air conditioners blend seamlessly with the decor, enhancing both comfort and style in Indian homes. With a diverse price range to suit every budget and space, consumers can find the perfect cooling solution without compromising on quality or performance.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning has global presence. Its India subsidiary operates in the name and style of "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited"

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the leading air-conditioning companies in India.

