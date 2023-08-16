HKUST to hold admission talk in New Delhi

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, August 16: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked No. 2 worldwide in Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2023, and whose graduates were ranked 30th worldwide and among the best from Asian universities in Global Employability University Ranking and Survey 2022, will hold an admission talk in New Delhi this Saturday for students and parents on the University's latest programs, admission requirements, internship opportunities, career support and prospect.

Details of Admission Talk

Date: 19 August 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 18:00 - 19:30

Venue: FF - I Hall, 1/F, Le Meridien New Delhi (Windsor Place, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001)

Registration: https://ust.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9WQWSWon5YOmMR0

HKUST will also join the Annual IC3 Conference & Expo, and visit 10 high schools in Hyderabad to meet students, teachers and parents from Aug 21 to 25.

International Environment and Home to Indian Community

All HKUST faculty members have doctoral degrees and come from 40 countries and regions globally, while its students come from nearly 80 countries and regions, making the University the most international among all Hong Kong universities, with Indian students being one of the top 3 international student communities. Every year, HKUST is popular destination for Indian students. In academic year 2023-24, HKUST offered admissions to over 200 Indian students, 75% of which with scholarships.

Holistic and Innovative Pedagogy

HKUST has recently launched a novel academic framework "Major + X" for students to simultaneously choose traditional programs and emerging hot topics such as Artificial Intelligence. HKUST has also incorporated elements of the Metaverse into teaching and utilized virtual reality (VR) systems to provide concrete learning experiences, such as conducting simulated experiments on mudslides, enabling students to think critically and develop solutions creatively. HKUST is also the first university in Hong Kong to allow students to use ChatGPT. It has launched the "HKUST ChatGPT" for faculty and students since June, encouraging the use of generative AI technology in courses and establishing best practices.

Scholarship for Indian Students

HKUST offers academic scholarships for Indian students, providing full or partial tuition fee waivers that are renewable annually. Over the course of four years, students can receive up to a maximum of approximately Rs 7,220,000 in total. All students are automatically considered for the scholarships upon admission application submission. For more information - https://join.hkust.edu.hk/fees-and-scholarships Located at Clear Water Bay in Hong Kong, HKUST has one of the prettiest campuses in the world and is equipped with world-class research and teaching facilities.

CONTACT:

HKUST PR & Media Team

media@ust.hk

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor