H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO Opens on 24th January, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 23: H.M. Electro Mech Limited is specializing in turnkey projects, including supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of pumping machinery and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance services. Initial Public Offering (IPO) is opening on January 24, 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs 27.74 crores to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Highlights

* Total Issue Size - 36,99,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each

* Book Built Issue Size - 27.74 Crores

* Price Band - Rs. 71 to Rs. 75 per Equity Share

* Lot Size - 1600 Equity Shares

The Issue size is 36,99,200 Equity Shares with a price band of Rs. 71/- to Rs. 75/- per share and a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Bidding on: Thursday, January 23, 2025

* Issue Opens on: Friday, January 24, 2025

* Issue Closes on: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

* Tentative Listing Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

* QIB Anchor Portion: Not more than 10,52,800 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer: Not more than 7,02,400 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors: Not Less than 5,28,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors: Not Less than 12,30,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker: 1,85,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds of the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar of the Issue.

About H.M. Electro Mech Limited

H.M. Electro Mech Limited is engaged in the field of turnkey projects of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of pumping machinery, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance. Initially, the core Business of the Company was Infra projects related to water supply schemes involving Pumping Machinery and allied accessories for water and wastewater. Over the years it has diversified in the field of electrification projects with Indian railways, Nationalized Banks and Municipal Corporations.

Recently, it has started EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) field projects, which involve laying cross-country pipelines and civil work related to water supply projects, including the construction of a water treatment plant (WTP), Civil Work for Pump Houses, Diesel Generating Sets, Panel Room, Instrumentation, PLC-SCADA. The company is also engaged in the sale of products, which include Pump, Pipes, Transformer, Motor and Other Electronic Accessories.

H.M. Electro Mech Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and Class 'AA' (highest category for EPC Contracts - unlimited bidding capacity subject to fulfilment of other tender conditions) with the Irrigation division of the Government of Gujarat. It is authorized by the Government of Gujarat Energy and Petrochemicals Department to carry out Electrical Installation Works in the Gujarat State.

Financials

* In FY24, The Company Achieved a Revenue of Rs. 11,703.45 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs. 1,255.88 Lakhs & PAT of Rs. 818.61 Lakhs.

* As of Sept 2024, The Company Achieved a Revenue of Rs. 4539.59 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs. 545.82 Lakhs & PAT of Rs. 333.89 Lakhs

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor