HMA Agro Industries Reports Stellar Q2 Performance with 72.81 percent Net Profit Surge and Strategic Working Capital Enhancement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: HMA Agro Industries Ltd., a prominent Indian food trade company, has announced a remarkable financial performance for the second quarter ending September 2025, with its net profit soaring by an impressive 72.81% to Rs 89.76 crore, a significant increase from Rs 51.94 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. This robust growth underscores the company’s operational efficiency and expanding market reach.

The company also witnessed a substantial uplift in its sales figures, with a 47.04% increase to Rs 2155.34 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, up from Rs 1465.86 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Complementing this strong financial showing, HMA Agro Industries has proactively secured enhanced financial capabilities by authorizing an increase in its working capital limitations. The firm recently approved a proposal to bolster its Export Packing Credit (EPC) limits by up to Rs 300 crore.

Further demonstrating its strategic financial planning, the Board of HMA Agro Industries has granted the company the authorization to engage with its existing banking partners or explore new financial institutions to secure these enhanced EPC limits. This move is poised to provide greater financial flexibility and support for its burgeoning export operations. In a related development, the Board also approved a proposal to obtain Export Credit Limit and Working Capital Facilities totaling approximately Rs 70.00 Crores from Canara Bank. These facilities, accepted during the Board of Directors Meeting on Saturday, November 1, 2025, are expected to encompass Export Packing Credit (EPC), Foreign Bills Discounting (FBD), Credit Exposure Limit (CEL), and other mutually agreed-upon banking services.

Founded in 2008, HMA Agro Industries has established itself as a leading player in the Indian food trade sector, specializing in the handling and export of a diverse range of food and agricultural products. The company holds a significant position as one of India’s largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat, contributing over 10 percent to the nation’s total exports in this category. Their product portfolio includes frozen fresh buffalo meat, prepared and frozen natural products, vegetables, and cereals. HMA Agro Industries’ commitment to global reach is evident through its distribution to over 40 countries worldwide under its well-recognized brands: “Black Gold,” “Kamil,” and “HMA.” The company continues to strengthen its processing capabilities, operating four integrated plants in Aligarh, Mohali, Agra, and Parbhani, with plans for further expansion through a new facility in Haryana.

