Hogar Controls successfully showcased next gen home automation products and solutions at ABID Interiors 2023 Expo in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (/BusinessWire India): Hogar Controls, a global IoT company with a design-first approach and delivering robust solutions for smart homes, has showcased all-new range of Smart Touch Panels, World-class Controllers, Digital Door Locks, and Smart Curtain Motors at the ABID Interiors 2023 Expo. ABID Interiors which is the largest knowledge-sharing forum for building industry, orgsed at the BBMP Milan Mela from 16th - 20th March 2023 in Kolkata.

Hogar Controls, the US-based company which has set up its assembling unit in Hyderabad in 2019, has been committed to the Indian market and now expediting the process of even manufacturing custom-designed products for the Indian market. It combines cutting-edge technology and design thinking to offer homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products.

A four-day expo was held on March 16 and 20 with exhibitors and industry experts sharing their insights and knowledge, providing the industry with the opportunity to engage with and collaborate with other stakeholders, accelerating the home and interior industry growth in India, and contributing to its development.

Vishnu Malikireddy (Vishnu Reddy), Founder and CEO of Hogar Controls, said, "we are extremely glad to have successfully concluded, showcasing Hogar Controls exclusive range of Home Automation Solutions at the ABID Interior 2023 Expo Kolkata. The smart home automation market is booming, and we are determined to revolutionize the way people live with our cutting-edge smart home products. We have created a comprehensive collection of products to meet the needs of every customer - from our luxurious range for the HNI community, to our affordable mid-range products, to our retrofit range that provides a convenient and hassle-free installation process."

Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Touch Panels

With a design-first approach and as a part of holistic smart home solutions, Hogar's touch panel series includes product variants under the Prima and Prima+ series. The company, which so far focused on catering to the HNI community and hospitality sector with high-end smart touch panels that work on Z-Wave technology has now introduced a new Wi-Fi-enabled product variant under the Prima series. Retaining its premium look and build quality of the products, the company has showcased is new Wi-Fi variant, primarily targeting builders and the upper-middle / middle-class segment. The Wi-Fi series smart touch panels are compatible with any smartphone and voice-controlled via amazon Alexa or google assistant on supported devices via sensors.

World-class Smart Controllers

Hogar Controls intends to redefine connected living with the launch of their next-generation world-class Smart Controllers - (1) Turbo and (2) Bolt. Both devices help in setting up seamless connectivity and faster processing amongst all the smart devices. Configured to either a local network or to the cloud, the Smart Controllers allows the user to operate all connected devices via the Hogar Pro App. While the Turbo Hub can connect over 232+ Z-Wave devices, Bolt Hub connects up to 60+ Z-Wave devices.

Digital Door Locks

Hogar Controls all-new Smart Indoor Locks are enabled with multi-unlocking modules that includes fingerprint, password, physical key, app unlock, and card access. While the door lock modules are waterproof, moisture-proof and mildew-proof, high and low temperature, vibration, and aging tests are thoroughly conducted to make the product adapt to any harsh environment. The combined unlocking and double function feature strengthens the security level of the lock and makes the door highly secure.

Smart Curtain Motors

The smart curtain motors that come in two product families, VEIL and REGALE can be installed, configured, and included in your smart home eco-system in just 2 minutes. The new build-in automation control feature adds to the plug-and-play and lets the user control and schedule the curtains and blinds with predefined auto modes, supporting different lengths and to the scale of 75 per cent, 50 per cent, and 25 per cent through the Hogar SE App. These motors can also be used standalone, without any separate Automation System, and can be controlled via voice through Google & Alexa. The uniquely designed efficient motors offer high & balanced torque for smooth movement and operate almost at negligible noise levels, thus making Hogar Smart Curtain range the best-in-class in its category.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor