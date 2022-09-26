Homebazaar.com to Offer Exclusive Property Deals This Festive Season

September 26: In this festive season, the property buying intent will remain strong in India. Since property prices are expected to rise, the festive season will provide an excellent opportunity for property buyers to grab the best deals. Low home loan interest rates, festive discounts and offers from the developers will give additional benefits to buyers.

Homebazaar.com emphasizes boosting its operations to meet the soaring property demand in the upcoming festive season. Insightful site visits, in-time property discovery, quick paperless financial assistance, and smart negotiations will help property buyers in grabbing the best real estate deals in a short time during the festive season.

Moreover, Homebazaar.com allows homebuyers to access the latest discount deals and offers from the top developers and ensures complete end-to-end assistance. No Stamp Duty, Zero Gst on property purchase, and flexible payment plans are some of the exclusive benefits offered by the developers.

The recent opening of satellite operations in the real estate hubs like Pune and Bangalore will allow Homebazaar.com to strengthen its customer reach during the festive season.

“Processing the overwhelming number of enquiries, site visits, and the in-time property finding is challenging during the festive seasons. Homebazaar.com has strategically brought tech tools that help property buyers to have a digitalized overview and schedule the property site visits. Having a dedicated team of real estate experts ensures that every single deal is handled effectively and efficiently,” says Shrikant Basare, Founder and Director at Homebazaar.com

Property prices are gradually rising in the leading metro cities in India. The accumulated real estate inventory during the pandemic period has been reduced significantly owing to the increasing housing demand. The rise in construction prices hints at a further increase in property prices; therefore, buyers will prefer the festive season to buy the property.

“We are all set for the festive season this year. We have aligned our resources in a way that will allow us to handle high-volume inquiries, site visits and subsequent bookings. We have been able to keep the excellent track record during the festive seasons, and we are quite assured in continuing the same feet.” Says Sushant Basare, Director of Sales at Homebazaar.com

Last year, Homebazaar.com witnessed an exponential increase in property searches on the portal during the festive season. It subsequently led to higher site visits and property bookings. This year, Homebazaar.com projects considerably higher property bookings owing to the fast-paced operations and exclusive real estate offers.

