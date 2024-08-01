Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales rise 43% to 4.83 lakh units in July

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Continuing the year on a high note with its double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced its overall sales for July 2024.

During the month, the company's dispatches stood at 483,100 units, registering a massive 43 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said in a release. This includes domestic sales of 439,118 units and 43,982 units of exports.

A rise in bike and scooter sales is an indication that rural spending is on the rise.

The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 41 per cent year-on-year growth while the exports grew by a massive 60 per cent over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of July 2024:

The scooter maker said it has achieved the feat of selling five million units in Tamil Nadu, reaffirming its status as favored choice for two-wheeler buyers in this South Indian state.

As part of its network expansion, it inaugurated BigWing dealerships in Hooghly (West Bengal), Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and Burdwan (West Bengal).

The company's product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa and Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 and Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category the company offers nine models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe and Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 and SP125), 160cc (Unicorn and SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 and CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor