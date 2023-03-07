Honour the Special Women by Gifting them A Donation this International Women’s Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Are you looking for a special & unique gift this Women’s Day for the women in your life – i.e. your mother, your wife, your daughter, your teacher, your mentor etc?. “A gift that cannot be measured, a gift that is priceless and yet of immense value.” And as usual are you lost for that perfect gift?

Through DanaMojo’s Giving Marketplace (https;//danamojo.org/discover) you can now “Gift-A-Donation” to the special women in your life. Gifting a donation provides a thoughtful, meaningful and an eco-friendly alternative to conventional gifts that will make your gift stand out with your women. Gifting a donation will create a sense of satisfaction not only for the receiver but also for you.

On DanaMojo’s Giving Marketplace, you can choose from 350+ NGOs and 21 causes to give to across 80+ cities in 25 states across India. The listed NGOs include well-known names such as SOS Children’s Villages of India, Save The Children India, Goonj, Dream a Dream, Action Aid, National Association for the Blind amongst several others.

The process of gifting a donation is simple and rewarding. You simply need to log on to https://danamojo.org/discover and choose from the 21 listed causes and choose to make a donation to any of the 350+ verified NGOs on the danamojo portal. While making the donation, remember to choose to gift your donation to your woman and enter their name and email id.

Danamojo will send an eCard to your special person on your behalf. Gift-A-Donation comes with more than 20 other pre-set occasions for you to choose from or you can also create one of your own. To make it easier for you to make this gift, danamojo has provided many pre-set subjects/messages for the e-Card along with an image to be sent in the e-Card. You, the giver, can choose images from danamojo’s well-crafted image library or even upload an image of their choice. All in all to make the gifting experience a truly memorable one for you and your loved ones.

“Celebrate International Women’s Day this year with a unique gifting option for the special women in your life.,” said Dhaval Udanii, CEO of DanaMojo. “We are proud to partner with 350+ NGOs in India to offer a secure and easy platform for donations. We encourage everyone to take part and help create a more equitable world.”

So go ahead and start gifting donations to brighten a loved one and beneficiary’s day with your gesture.

Realizing the need for specialized services for the social sector in India, Founder Dhaval Udani launched DanaMojo as the only exclusive payments solution platform for NGOs in India. DanaMojo is a SaaS platform for NGOs making the process of accepting donations online extremely easy and seamless. Seeing great potential in DanaMojo’s offering, leading philanthropist Rohini Nilekani and incubator Social Alpha invested in the organization in July 2021 to accelerate its efforts and support more NGOs in India.

medha@bluetickpr.com

Website: https://danamojo.org/discover

