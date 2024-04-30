Honouring Excellence: ITM SLS Baroda University's Inaugural Convocation with Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman, DRDO and Dr. A S Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman, ISRO

India PR Distribution

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 30: ITM SLS Baroda University celebrated a momentous occasion as it hosted its inaugural convocation ceremony on 27-04-2024, honouring graduates from diverse disciplines. The ceremony, held at the university campus, marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of these esteemed graduates.

Distinguished personalities graced the occasion, with Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Government of India, serving as the Chief Guest. Additionally, Padma Shri AS Kumar, Ex-Chairman of ISRO and the architect of Mangal mission was the Guest of Honour, adding further prestige to the event.

Dr. Samir Kamat delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the importance of purpose and passion in life. He shared anecdotes highlighting DRDO's contributions to defence research and encouraged students to contribute to society and the nation. Similarly, Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, former chairman of ISRO, stressed the significance of learning from failure and narrated inspiring stories of eminent scientists who overcame challenges to bring glory to India.

Ten Gold Medals were awarded to the toppers of various disciplines, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements. The convocation ceremony served as a testament to the dedication and commitment of students, faculty, and staff towards the holistic development of graduates.

Heartfelt congratulations were extended by Kanupriya Singh Rathore, President, and Ravindra Pratap Singh, Vice-President of ITM SLS Baroda University, to all graduating students and their families. Their achievements stand as a source of pride for the university, and it is confident in their future contributions to society and the nation.

