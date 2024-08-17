Hop on Kangaroo Appoints Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's Great Granddaughter Aditi Siri Gayatri as Official Brand Ambassador for India

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Hop on Kangaroo, a sports and leadership development initiative, is proud to announce the appointment of Aditi Siri Gayatri Maramraju as its official Brand Ambassador in India. The announcement was made at a special event held at the Jubilee Ridge Hotel in Madhapur, Hyderabad on 16th August, 2024.

Hop on Kangaroo is a unique tourism program for Indian students, founded by Telangana-based NRI and entrepreneur Harish Bisam from Australia. It is a leadership program that combines sports, team building, and personal development. The program offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with a focus on enhancing soft skills through sports.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aditi Siri Gayatri Maramraju to the Hop on Kangaroo family," said Harish Bisam, Founder and Managing Director of Hop on Kangaroo. "Her distinguished lineage and her own dedication to making a positive impact on society align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to working closely with Aditi to inspire and empower young people through our programs."

Aditi Siri Gayatri Maramraju, the great-granddaughter of P. V. Narasimha Rao, the former Prime Minister of India, carries forward a legacy of leadership, service, and dedication to the nation. Her strong commitment to social responsibility and her passion for youth development make her the ideal choice to represent Hop on Kangaroo in India.

"I am honored to be appointed as the official Brand Ambassador for Hop on Kangaroo in India," said Aditi Siri Gayatri Maramraju. "This opportunity allows me to build upon the legacy of leadership and service that my great-grandfather championed. I am excited to work with Hop on Kangaroo to empower the youth of our country through sports and personal development."

As the first Brand Ambassador from India, Aditi will play a pivotal role in promoting the values and mission of Hop on Kangaroo across the country. Her involvement will include participating in workshops and events both in India and Australia, where she will represent Hop on Kangaroo on an international stage.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, a special felicitation and announcement event was held, bringing together influencers, media, and members of the community. This event honored both Aditi's personal achievements and the legacy of leadership that she represents.

About Hop on Kangaroo:

Hop on Kangaroo is a pioneering initiative that combines sports and leadership training to empower young people. Through a range of programs and workshops, the organization aims to develop essential life skills such as teamwork, communication, and resilience, preparing the next generation for a bright and successful future

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor