Hot Deals Dropping Now! The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale is here

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 9: It's that time of the year, when the waters are warm, the deals are hot, so it's time to soak up the savings! You, us, 10th May...it's a date! So, keep your wish lists ready because Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion's Pink Summer Sale is here! Picture this: Your favourite skincare saviours, makeup must-haves, haircare heroes and weekend fits, all at prices that'll make your wallet smile!

Alongside the best beauty and fashion steals in town, we're serving up some extra sprinkles of delight with exclusive giveaways, surprise treats, and special perks just for our Pink Summer Sale shoppers. Because who said shopping couldn't be a party, right?

We're bringing you all the summer beauty essentials - from cult favourites to beauty staples to luxe indulgences, enjoy up to 50% off on 3000+ brands such as Lakme, Maybelline, Nykaa Cosmetics and L'Oreal Paris. If you're looking for luxury deals, brands like Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Anomaly and MAC have offers that you just can't miss. And if that still doesn't make the cut, buy 2 and get 1 free on Estee Lauder, Clinique & MAC!

Get ready to revamp your wardrobe, with discounts and surprises waiting just for you! Discover unparalleled deals on Nykaa Fashion, featuring a stunning array of Western and Indian attire from 2800+renowned brands. Unveil exclusive offers on RSVP, Cover Story, Aarke Ritu Kumar, House of Chikankari, Likha, and Label Shaurya Sanadhya and many more like never before!

ON NYKAA BEAUTY:

* With up to 50% off onWishfulskincare, there's no better time to revamp your beauty routine!

* Indulge in a flat 20% discount onCosRXgoodies, and glam up with a flat 15% off on Benefit cosmetics. But wait, there's more fun in store!

* Score a 10% off on purchases of INR 3000 of Fenty Beauty, stock up on Bobbi Brownmakeup with a flat 20% discount and Buy 2 get 1 free on Too Faced

* And that's not all indulge in skincare bliss with the buy 2 get 1 free offer on Kama Ayurveda, Treat yourself to a flat 10% off on Forest Essentials, receive a free mini cleanser with every Cerave purchase and enjoy buy 2 get 1 free product on allMinimalistessentials

* Plus, elevate your luxury game with a flat 10% off on Yves Saint Laurentand a flat 20% discount onKiehlsandLaneigeessentials. So, grab your sunscreen, throw on your favorite shades, and join us for a summer of savings, style, and all things pink at Nykaa's Pink Summer Sale!

ON NYKAA FASHION:

* For the first time ever, over 30K+ styles from the glamorous Global Store will be on discounts and brands likeCiderwill be offering discounts up to 55%

* Elevate your fashion game with irresistible discounts and exclusive offers from top brands at Nykaa Fashion with up to 50% off and receive a gift voucher for an extra 10% off on your next order from forever New, up to 70% off plus a gift voucher for an extra Rs500 off on your next order on Vero Modaand a 30% off and grab a gift voucher for an extra 10% off on your next order from Fable Street.

* Elevate your style and accessorize with finesse with upto 75% off and receive a complimentary surprise gift with every order fromAzai and Pipa Bella on Nykaa Fashion and up to 60% on Accessorize London.

* Get up to 60% off onNykd by Nykaaalong with transparent straps on every order.

* International styles and high fashion fromRevolvewill be available at up to 80% off in a special Revolve Bash

* Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion: Get up to 70% off and be pleasantly surprised with a free gift on all orders.

* Experience the allure of Indian wear with amazing discounts at Nykaa Fashion with upto 50% off on House of Chikankari, 70% off along with a free scrunchie onGajra Gang and Likhaand Min 15% and free gift on all orders from Label Shaurya Sanadhya.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor