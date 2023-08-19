House Of Ekam sells 25,000 baskets weaved by women in Odisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 19: House Of Ekam, a premier Indian home decor brand & ecommerce store, has provided women artisans of rural Odisha empowerment & livelihood by selling more than 25,000 of their sabai grass baskets in India and abroad.

Sabai grass is a perennial grass found in abundance in Odisha and West Bengal. Originally used to make ropes, sabai grass weavers found better use of it by making home décor products like trays, baskets, vases, etc. The grass can be dyed as well, making it ideal for decorative purposes.

House Of Ekam sourced designer sabai grass baskets for wall decoration from women artisans in remote parts of Odisha and launched them in India and all over the world in 2020. In less than 4 years, House Of Ekam has sold more than 25,000 pieces of these sustainable & eco-friendly baskets. The market thus created has not only generated employment for women in rural Odisha, but also bolstered the market for Indian handicrafts.

“Indian handicrafts are sought after all over the world, but were not easily accessible in India. Indian handicrafts were out priced in comparison to machine-made products and majorly exported. During my tenure as category manager for leading home decor brands, I recognised the market for quality Indian handicrafts designed with modern sensibilities. At House of Ekam, we work directly with craftsman in remotest parts of India. With our design curation, sourcing prowess and quality standards, we have sold more than 1,00,000 handicraft products in India and abroad in the last 6 years. We take pride in presenting the best of India to the World, and Sabai grass baskets are a testament to the Indian craftswomanship” says Tanvi Agarwal, Founder of House Of Ekam.

Founded in 2017, House of Ekam is a bootstrapped e-commerce home decor brand. House of Ekam has a wide product portfolio with over 1,000 products spread across 20 categories like wall décor, curtains, bed linen, table linen and lots more on www.houseofekam.com Expanding their footprint, they have launched a website to specially cater to the international demand for their products and also forayed into hand printed apparel for women.

