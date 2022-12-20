House of Varada redefines luxury with its collection of Beach and Resort Wear

In India, luxury wear has always been limited to high-end formal clothes (suits, tuxedos, etc.) and exclusive traditional wear (sarees, sherwanis, lehengas, etc.). House of Varada aims to disrupt the sector by bringing in luxury beach wear and resort wear. The brand designs niche apparel for customers willing to sunbathe on a beach or spend a relaxing vacation at a resort.

House of Varada is founded by Anant Singh and Kinjal Singh. The couple focuses on designing chic garments for their customers while keeping in mind the brand's USPs. House of Varada follows an inventory-free approach to producing hand-crafted products. All of the brand's garments are made to order, adding a personal touch to its relationship with the customers. Moreover, House of Varada works in close association with the local artisans to ensure the holistic development of everyone working in the ecosystem. It pays attention to every nitty-gritty detail while designing every inch of a garment.

Being a professional stylist, Kinjal Singh brings her industry experience to the table while designing her line of resort and beach wear. She has always been fascinated by the way resort and beach wear are designed, wanting to make the same products more accessible to the audience. Being fond of fashion since a very young age, she has built an illustrious career styling celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Sunny Leone. Moreover, Kinjal has honed her skills by working with some of the most notable designers in the country, such as Nida Mehmood and Sanchita Ajjampur.

House of Varada is an "accessible luxury" brand. It finds the sweet spot between luxury wear and apparel that doesn't dig holes too deep in the customers' pockets. House of Varada is created with the intention of letting customers wear high-end luxury garments while having easy access to them. It is willing to expand the fairly unexplored sector by creating suave designs for its resort and beach wear. While there has always been a need for accessible luxury wear, not many brands have filled the gap to cater to a largely untapped audience. House of Varada taps into this opportunity, allowing its customers to style themselves as per their preferences.

As House of Varada's apparel is designed for beaches and resorts, the brand emphasises comfort along with style. It does not want to compromise the customers' comfort for aesthetics. "People wearing House of Varada should feel comfortable while looking stylish," says Anant Singh.

Kinjal Singh believes the House of Varada is less aspirational and more attainable as a brand. She says, "While most high-end luxury brands across the world are highly aspirational, they are often limited to a few window-shopping trips. We have focused on making House of Varada an attainable luxury resort and beachwear brand that is within reach of its audience. It is an ideal blend of luxury, comfort, and aesthetics that makes every trip to a beach memorable!"

To learn more about House of Varada and tour its Instagram page, click here.

