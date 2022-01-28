Houzz announces Best of Houzz 2022 winners with 10 year anniversary celebration

, the leading platform for home renovation and design, today announced the Houzz community's choices for Best of Houzz 2022, a homeowner-to-homeowner guide to the top , , and other residential design and on Houzz.

This award season marks the 10 year anniversary of Best of Houzz, an exclusive program which recognises just three percent of the more than 2.7 million home professionals and interior and architectural photographers on the Houzz platform. 2022 people's choice award highlights top home professionals among the Houzz community, based on quality of service and most popular designs.

"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2021. Photography badges are awarded to architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular.

A "Best of Houzz 2022" badge, specifying the category won, appears on winners' profiles to help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz locally and around the world. members can also add the 'Best of Houzz' standout tag to their profile, which will appear in their directory listing and improve credibility. Winners have been announced globally.

