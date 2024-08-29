How Bajaj Finserv's Professional Loans are Transforming Financial Planning for Doctors, CA's, and More

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: Bajaj Finserv has launched an innovative financial solution designed to assist professionals like Chartered Accountants (CAs) and doctors in managing their financial needs effectively. This new offering includes CA Loans and Doctor Loans, which provide flexible financing options to help these professionals achieve their goals and enhance their practices.

The CA Loan from Bajaj Finserv is specifically designed to support Chartered Accountants in their professional journey. Whether a CA is looking to renovate their office, expand their business, or even start a new practice, this loan provides the necessary financial backing. The CA Loan is available in three unique variants: Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. Each variant is designed to meet different needs, allowing CAs to choose the one that suits them best.

One of the standout features of the Flexi variants is the ability to borrow as needed and make part prepayments without incurring any additional charges. This flexibility is especially beneficial for professionals who may experience fluctuating cash flow. For instance, with the Flexi Term Loan and Flexi Hybrid Loan options, CAs can borrow multiple times and repay as they receive payments from their clients, making it a convenient financial tool.

In terms of financial capacity, Bajaj Finserv's CA Loan offers amounts ranging from Rs2,00,000 to Rs80 lakh, allowing professionals to manage both small and large expenses. The application process is entirely online, which adds to the convenience. After approval, the loan amount is credited to the CA's bank account within 48 hours, ensuring that funds are available when needed most.

The repayment options for the CA Loan are also flexible, with tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months. This means that CAs can choose a repayment plan that aligns with their financial planning and cash flow. Additionally, there are no hidden charges associated with the loan, as all fees and charges are clearly mentioned upfront, ensuring transparency.

Another major advantage of the CA Loan is that it does not require any collateral. This means that CAs do not have to pledge their assets, such as property or gold, to secure the loan. This feature makes it easier for CAs to access the funds they need without risking their personal or professional assets.

To be eligible for the CA Loan, applicants need to meet a few simple criteria. The eligibility requirements include being an Indian national aged between 22 and 80 years, with a CIBIL score of 685 or higher. Additionally, applicants must provide necessary documents such as KYC documents, PAN card, and Certificate of Practice.

For doctors, Bajaj Finserv offers a similarly structured Doctor Loan, designed to help medical professionals finance their practice needs. Whether a doctor is looking to renovate their clinic, purchase new equipment, or even expand their practice, the Doctor Loan offers a financial solution tailored to these needs. Like the CA Loan, the Doctor Loan also comes in three variants: Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan, giving doctors the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their requirements.

The Doctor Loan provides financing from Rs2,00,000 to Rs80 lakh, with the added benefit of an end-to-end online application process. This ensures that doctors can apply for and receive the funds they need quickly, without any hassle. Once approved, the loan amount is typically disbursed within 48 hours, allowing doctors to act swiftly on their financial needs.

Similar to the CA Loan, the Doctor Loan offers flexible repayment options, with tenures ranging up to 96 months. This extended repayment period helps doctors manage their finances more effectively, especially when dealing with significant expenses like clinic renovations or purchasing expensive medical equipment.

Moreover, Bajaj Finserv's Doctor Loan is collateral-free, which means that doctors do not need to pledge any security to obtain the loan. This is particularly advantageous for medical professionals who want to avoid the risks associated with collateral-based loans.

To qualify for the Doctor Loan, applicants must be Indian nationals aged between 22 and 80 years, with a CIBIL score of 685 or higher. Additionally, doctors need to have their medical registration certificate from the medical council and provide basic KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, and voter ID.

Both the CA Loan and Doctor Loan come with a transparent fee structure. The interest rates range from 11% to 22% per annum, depending on the loan variant and the borrower's credit profile. The processing fee for these loans is up to 2.95% of the loan amount, which includes applicable taxes. There are also no hidden charges, as all fees, including documentation charges and annual maintenance charges, are clearly outlined in the loan documents.

For those interested in applying for these professional loans, Bajaj Finserv offers a straightforward and user-friendly application process. Applicants can start by clicking the 'APPLY' button on the Bajaj Finserv website and entering their mobile number to receive an OTP. After filling in their personal and professional details, applicants can proceed to update their KYC information and schedule an appointment for document verification. Upon successful verification, the loan amount will be disbursed to the applicant's bank account.

Bajaj Finserv's CA Loan and Doctor Loan are designed to support professionals in managing their financial needs effectively. With flexible loan options, quick disbursal, and a transparent fee structure, these loans provide the necessary financial support for CAs and doctors to enhance their practices and achieve their professional goals. Whether it's for business expansion, clinic renovation, or purchasing new equipment, Bajaj Finserv's professional loans offer a reliable and convenient solution for today's professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor