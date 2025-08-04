How Clinics On Cloud Is Building World's Largest Digital Healthcare Infrastructure?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: While governments focus on building physical clinics like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and healthcare service programs led by foundations such as Adani's Healthcare Temples to deliver essential care in underserved regions. Entrepreneur Mr. Abhay Agarwal Founder & CEO of Clinics On Cloud is building something just as impactful but digitally. It's turning healthcare into something you can access like an ATM.

Clinics on Cloud's Health ATMs are transforming how primary healthcare is delivered automating what used to take hours in a hospital into 5-minute walk-ins. You don't need a hospital, a nurse, or even a waiting room. Vitals screenings, printed reports, and a real-time doctor consult all in one ATM.

Just Like ATMs Changed Banking, Health ATM Changes Healthcare

ATMs revolutionized banking by handling routine tasks, freeing up branches for more complex services. While a bank's main branch may be located in select areas, its ATMs are everywhereautomating everyday services for the masses. Clinics on Cloud applies the same principle to healthcare. While hospitals remain in urban centers, Health ATMs can be installed in underserved and remote areas to deliver primary care services. This not only decentralizes healthcare but also creates a seamless digital bridge between rural patients and urban medical infrastructure. A single Health ATM offers instant screenings, printed reports, and real-time doctor consultationsefficient, accessible, and built for everyone

Why Digital Healthcare Alone Isn't Enough

Digital healthcare sounds ideallog in, consult a doctor, and get instant advice. But in reality, it often fails where it matters most: trust.

"Patients don't feel confident when a doctor can't examine them. And doctors? They're left diagnosing in the dark," says Abhay Agarwal.

Without real-time vitals like BP, sugar, oxygen, and temperature, virtual consultations become guessworkno matter how good the tech is. This disconnect has led many well-funded Health tech startups to fail.

Clinics on Cloud solves this with a hybrid model: patients visit a Health ATM, get guided by a trained operator, and consult with a doctor who sees live, accurate vitals. It's tech with trustdigital, but dependable.

The Growing Health ATM Network Connecting 7+ Nations

Clinics on Cloud has built a vast digital health network silently, strategically, and sustainably. With Health ATMs installed across India and seven other countries, the company is creating a borderless healthcare network that brings preventive care directly to the people

This growth has been achieved while remaining entirely bootstrapped. Clinics on Cloud has scaled through partnerships with governments to reach underserved districts, through CSR collaborations to strengthen community health access, and through private organizations seeking reliable, decentralized healthcare delivery.

Every Health ATM added to the network becomes part of a growing, intelligent ecosystemdigitally connected, real-time enabled, and built to bridge most critical healthcare gaps.

