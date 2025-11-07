How MBRET Services Is Building the Future with Fixheros and Floraz

VMPL

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 7: The future of facility management, engineering, and design is being redefined by MBRET Services a company built on the foundation of Precision, Innovation, and Perfection.

With the success of Fixheros and Floraz, MBRET Services has transformed into a powerhouse of technology, creativity, and service excellence, setting new standards for facility management in India.

MBRET Services: Engineering the Future

MBRET Services is a leading facility management and engineering company that combines technology, craftsmanship, and artistic design to deliver world-class results.

From facility maintenance and construction to automation and creative projects, MBRET Services operates with a singular mission to bring innovation and intelligence into every aspect of modern infrastructure.

Its technical strength comes from continuous research and development through its technology wing, MBRET Innovation, ensuring every project is backed by AI systems, smart automation, and precision engineering.

"At MBRET, we build systems that think, services that evolve, and designs that inspire," says Mujeeb Rahman, Founder and Managing Director.

FixHeros: The AI-Integrated Super Service Squad

FixHeros the first AI-integrated on-demand home service platform from MBRET Services is transforming the way people experience maintenance and repair.

Through its intelligent app and platform, customers can instantly request professional technicians for electrical, plumbing, AC, and general home maintenance with just a few taps or voice commands.

But unlike other service apps, Fixheros is not a freelancer marketplace.

Every Fixhero is an MBRET-trained, tested, and certified professional.

This makes Fixheros not only fast but trustworthy and professional, ensuring that customers receive the same reliability MBRET is known for in large-scale facility projects.

The AI-powered system developed by MBRET ensures instant matching, location-based technician dispatch, and continuous quality monitoring all from a single digital ecosystem.

"FixHeros is our living workforce a team of real heroes trained to represent MBRET's precision and reliability in every service," says Mujeeb Rahman.

With unlimited workforce scalability, MBRET Services uses Fixheros as both a public on-demand brand and an internal workforce solution for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.

Floraz: Engineering Beauty Through Water and Design

If Fixheros represents MBRET's strength and service intelligence, Floraz embodies its artistry.

Floraz by MBRET Services is a design and engineering division specializing in luxury fountains, kinetic water features, and artistic installations that blend technology with emotion.

Every Floraz project is a masterpiece of flow, light, and movement, designed to bring life and serenity to spaces whether a resort, villa, or public landmark.

"Floraz is our expression of beauty through engineering. It's where technology becomes poetry," says Mujeeb Rahman.

Behind every graceful fountain and precise movement is MBRET's engineering mastery where water, light, and structure synchronize in harmony.

Floraz stands as proof that engineering doesn't have to be mechanical it can be art.

The MBRET Ecosystem: Innovation, Strength, and Artistry

Together, MBRET Services, Fixheros, and Floraz form a unified ecosystem that symbolizes three pillars of modern excellence:

- MBRET Services The foundation of engineering precision and facility management leadership.

- Fixheros The AI-integrated on-demand home service network powered by MBRET's trained workforce.

- Floraz The fountain and art division, crafting luxury water experiences where beauty meets technology.

This ecosystem of innovation, strength, and artistry is what makes MBRET Services a standout name in India's modern infrastructure and design industry.

"At MBRET, we don't just manage facilities or build fountains we build experiences that connect people with technology and design," concludes Mujeeb Rahman.

About MBRET Services

MBRET is a India-based engineering and facility management company redefining modern living through technology, precision, and artistry.

- Official Website: www.mbretservices.com

- FixHeros - On-Demand Home Services: https://fixheros.in/

- Floraz - Fountain & Art Division: www.floraz.in

Every venture under MBRET reflects its founding values Precision. Innovation. Perfection.

