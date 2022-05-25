How this new age start-up has revolutionized the laundry industry

A laundry start-up, Tumbledry, that started just three years ago has come to the forefront as India's largest laundry and dry clean chain. The promising brand is burgeoning all across the nation with 250+ live stores spread across 82 cities and is on its way to being a household name for laundry solutions.

Gaurav Teotia, Business Head & Co-Founder, Tumbledry, shared, "We had a vision of becoming India's largest laundry & dry clean chain by 2022 and today we have turned it into reality. Today we have a strong presence in 25 Indian states covering all major cities. Be it metros like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, Tier 2 cities like Meerut and Varanasi or Tier 3 cities like Bhagalpur, Asansol, or Rudrapur, you will find our stores everywhere.

On being asked about Tumbledry's journey so far, the Co-Founder & Director of Tumbledry, Gaurav Nigam, said, "We started 3 years ago in April 2019 with an aim to solve laundry woes of urban India. Our first store in Noida achieved operational break-even in just 3 months from its start and we expanded at a rapid pace. Around this time Covid hit the world hard. When other mainstream businesses were sinking, our strategically planned laundry business model not only survived but grew exponentially, even during the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. Over the last few quarters, we are adding 20-25 new partners every month and at the same time, our existing partners are also opening more franchise stores with us after realizing the potential of our . 15 per cent of our franchise partners have already opened their 2nd or more stores in their area with us. 36 per cent of our total stores are owned by these 15 per cent partners alone."

The newly-established brand which is already a behemoth in the laundry industry is backed by a team of industry veterans from reputed companies like Airtel, Reliance, Perfetti and Lava and IIT-IIM alumni.

Crediting the success of to various elements, Gaurav Nigam said, "We strongly abide by our business principles focused on customer convenience, high-quality service and trustworthiness.

To ensure high quality we have employed World's best Swedish machinery. While we use globally acclaimed organic German chemicals for general purposes, we have also developed proprietary chemicals for treating 65+ indigenous stains of Haldi, Henna, etc. in our RND labs. Because of our unmatched quality, we already have a community of 2 lacs+ regular customers PAN India and their number is increasing every day.

Another most important factor that keeps us growing is adaptability. As a business, we never refrain from accepting our mistakes. And after acknowledging them we adapt fast to get better.

For example, we started as a "laundry only" organization and used to outsource our dry-clean orders. This caused quality issues in service. So, we took up dry-cleaning too and it improved our service quality to a great length.

Next, from only offline marketing, we went to both offline and online modes of marketing to leverage the benefits of digital platforms. And, today 70 per cent of our customers are reaching us via digital modes.

Initially, we had a compact CRM but now we have an integrated suite of store CRM, call-centre CRM, runner app and a customer app."

The brand holds higher aims of reaching every urban household by 2026 with 1000+ live stores. Out of these, around 500+ stores will be present in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. Already having a strong national footprint, the brand is well on track to fulfilling its aim.

