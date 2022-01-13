How to check LPG subsidy status online and where to complain
The prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders are constantly rising. New rates are applied every month. Therefore, the subsidy received on it is a relief to the household budget. But sometimes you don't understand whether this subsidy comes in your bank account or not. You can also file a complaint if the subsidy is not credited to your account. If the subsidy of domestic LPG cylinder does not come in your bank account, you can complain by calling toll free number. The toll free number 18002333555 has been issued for this. Other subsidy related complaints can also be made on this. But before making a complaint, find out if the subsidy is coming into the account.
How to check LPG subsidy status
- First go to the website http://mylpg.in/.
- After giving your 17 digit LPG ID here, submit your registered mobile number.
- Continue with the captcha code.
- An OTP will then appear on your mobile number.
- Generate a password by typing your e-mail id on the next page.
- An activation link will appear on the e-mail, click on it, your account will be activated as soon as you click on the link.
- Once the account is created, go to mylpg.in and log in.
- If your Aadhar card is linked to LPG account, click on it.
- Then look at the View Cylinder Booking History / subsidy transfer option.
- Here you can find information about subsidy for your LPG gas cylinder.