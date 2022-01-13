How to check LPG subsidy status online and where to complain

The prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders are constantly rising. New rates are applied every month. Therefore, the subsidy received on it is a relief to the household budget. But sometimes you don't understand whether this subsidy comes in your bank account or not. You can also file a complaint if the subsidy is not credited to your account. If the subsidy of domestic LPG cylinder does not come in your bank account, you can complain by calling toll free number. The toll free number 18002333555 has been issued for this. Other subsidy related complaints can also be made on this. But before making a complaint, find out if the subsidy is coming into the account.

How to check LPG subsidy status