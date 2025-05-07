How To Diversify Your Portfolio With Mutual Fund Investments

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Diversification is necessary to mitigate risk while seeking returns. Mutual fund investments function as an effective tool for diversification, even with moderate investment amounts. Investors can use mutual funds to optimise risk and achieve their financial goals.

Importance of diversification

Diversification allows investors to invest their funds in different assets, sectors, and geographies to decrease the impact of poor performance in any specific security or market segment. The logic behind diversification is that investors should not place all their eggs in one basket.

Mutual funds provide exposure to various asset classes, such as equities, bonds, commodities, and foreign markets. In addition to diversification benefits, mutual funds also offer benefits such as accessibility, professional management, and cost efficiency.

Types of mutual funds

Investors should consider investing in these different types of mutual funds to diversify their portfolios.

Equity funds

Equity funds invest in stocks that provide growth potential. They can be classified by market capitalisation, like large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds, or by investment approaches, such as growth and value strategies. International equity funds expose investors to foreign markets, providing another layer of diversification.

Debt funds

Debt funds invest in fixed-income instruments like government bonds and money market securities. They offer stability and lower volatility than equity funds, making them ideal for balancing risk within a portfolio.

Hybrid funds

Hybrid funds combine debt and equity within one portfolio, offering a balanced approach to risk and return. Investors can adjust asset allocation to hybrid funds depending on the market conditions, providing built-in diversification.

Sector-specific funds

Sector funds target specific industries or sectors, like technology, healthcare, or renewable energy. Though these funds are risky because of concentration risk, they can be used tactically to capitalise on growth within a particular sector.

International funds

International mutual funds invest in foreign securities, diversifying portfolios across global markets. This reduces reliance on the domestic economy while capturing global growth opportunities.

An SIP calculator for diversification

An online Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) calculator is a useful tool for investors wanting to build a diversified portfolio through systematic investments.

Investors need to insert the investment amount, investment duration, and expected rate of return. The SIP calculator then estimates the future value of their investments, helping them map their contributions to specific financial goals and make informed decisions when choosing a mix of funds for diversification.

Diversified mutual fund strategy

Investors should employ these strategies to diversify their mutual fund portfolio:

- They should determine their investment horizon, risk appetite, and financial objectives, as these guide asset allocation decisions.

- Investors should balance their portfolio across equity, debt, and hybrid funds based on their risk tolerance.

- While investing, investors must diversify across sectors, market capitalisations, and geographies. For instance, include equity funds that provide domestic and international exposure.

- To maintain the desired asset allocation, investors should periodically examine and rebalance their portfolios.

- Financial advisors can provide guidance on diversification strategies and assist investors in selecting mutual funds that align with their goals.

Conclusion

Diversification through mutual funds is more than just expanding the number of holdings; it requires investing in assets strategically to minimise risk and maximise returns. Different kinds of mutual funds complement each other, enabling investors to build a robust portfolio that withstands market fluctuations.

Whether a new investor or an experienced one optimising an existing portfolio, mutual funds offer a versatile and cost-effective way to achieve diversification.

