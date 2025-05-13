How to Download an Aadhaar Card

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a vital identity document for Indian residents. It contains a 12-digit unique identification number linked to biometric and demographic data. Downloading your Aadhaar card online is a convenient process, provided you have enrolled and have the necessary details. This article outlines the steps, requirements, and key points for downloading your Aadhaar card.

Prerequisites for Downloading Aadhaar

To download your Aadhaar card, you need:

Aadhaar Number or Enrollment ID (EID): The 12-digit Aadhaar number or the 28-digit EID from your enrollment slip.

Registered Mobile Number: Linked to your Aadhaar for receiving OTPs.

Internet Access: A device with a stable internet connection.

Basic Details: Full name and, if applicable, PIN code.

If your mobile number isn’t linked, visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Center to update it before proceeding.

Steps to Download Aadhaar Card

Follow these steps on the official UIDAI website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in):

Visit the UIDAI Portal:

Open your browser and go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Ensure you’re on the official site to avoid phishing scams.

Select ‘Download Aadhaar’:

On the homepage, click the “Download Aadhaar” option under the “My Aadhaar” section.

Enter Details:

Choose whether to enter your Aadhaar Number, Enrollment ID, or Virtual ID.

Input the selected ID, your full name, and PIN code.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Request OTP:



Click “Request OTP.” A one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Verify OTP:



Enter the OTP and click “Login.” If the OTP doesn’t arrive, request a resend after the specified time.

Download e-Aadhaar:



After verification, a masked Aadhaar (showing only the last four digits) will be available. Click “Download” to get the PDF. The file is password-protected; the password is the first four letters of your name (in capitals) followed by your birth year (e.g., for Ravi Kumar, born 1990, it’s RAVI1990).

Accessing the e-Aadhaar

The downloaded e-Aadhaar is a PDF file, equivalent to the physical card for verification purposes. Open it using the password and save it securely. You can print it if a hard copy is needed. For enhanced security, opt for a masked Aadhaar, which hides the first eight digits.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Incorrect Details: Ensure the Aadhaar number, EID, or name matches your records.

OTP Not Received: Verify your registered mobile number or update it at an Aadhaar center.

Website Errors: Clear browser cache or try a different device/browser.

Security Tips

Avoid sharing your Aadhaar number or OTP publicly.

Download only from the official UIDAI website.

Regularly update your Aadhaar details for accuracy.

Conclusion

Downloading your Aadhaar card is straightforward with the UIDAI’s online portal. By following these steps and ensuring your details are up-to-date, you can access your e-Aadhaar quickly. Always prioritize security to protect your personal information.