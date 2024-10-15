How To Link Your Mobile Number to Aadhaar Card, Check Details Inside

Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents today, especially for availing various government services and schemes. To use all the online services linked to Aadhaar, it is essential that your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar card.

This is because any time you make changes to your Aadhaar details online, you need an OTP (One-Time Password) for verification, which is sent to your registered mobile number.

Can You Update Your Mobile Number Online?

No, you cannot update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card online. For security reasons, this process has to be done in person at an Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

How to Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar?

Here's the step-by-step process to update your mobile number offline:

Visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Center: Go to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center. You can find a center near you by visiting the official UIDAI website.

Fill the Correction Form: At the center, ask for the correction/update form to change your mobile number or other Aadhaar details.

Submit the Form: Complete the form with the new mobile number and other required details and submit it to the Aadhaar Executive.

Biometric Verification: You'll need to verify your identity through biometric authentication (fingerprint or iris scan) for security purposes.

Pay the Fees: A fee of ₹50 will be charged for this service.

Get Your Update Request Slip: After submitting the form, you'll be given an Update Request Number (URN). You can use this number to check the status of your request.

Once the process is complete, your new mobile number will be updated in your Aadhaar within a few days.