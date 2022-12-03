How will the extension of Kantharaj URS Road in Mysuru benefit the surrounding areas?

The New Kantharaj URS 80 Feet Road will be extended further to offer better connectivity in the region. This expansion will lead to excellent development prospects in the region, thereby helping neighbouring localities and provide these communities access to quality lifestyle.

This new road will reduce the travel time for the residents of more than 200 well established residential layouts to reach various parts of the city.

The travel time to and from the Outer Ring Road of Mysuru to this locality will be cut-short by half, making it easier for commuters to access the ORR and will make travelling more accessible to Vijayanagar 4th Stage.

The new development can bring tremendous changes when it comes to residential and commercial aspects of the locality.

It will also create lots of employment and business opportunities in the neighbourhood, right from small and large shop owners, small business owners to large establishments and small and medium enterprises along this corridor. People residing in the areas of Kantharaj URS Road are happy about this new development and very much optimistic about the future.

NV Rao (a resident nearby Kantharaj Road), said that "I have been watching Kantharaj Road in Mysuru for some time now. There are many good projects that are coming up here and I have heard that the road will be extended soon. It is great news for all of us. It will also attract people from other areas as well."

