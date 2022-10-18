Hrithik Roshan and OZiva launch HRX AGame A high-performance sports nutrition brand

HRX AGame offers clean and science-backed products to empower athletes in their fitness and transformation journey.

Mumbai, October 18: HRX: India’s first homegrown fitness brand jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment announces a partnership with Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd., the parent company of OZiva to launch a brand-new sports & performance nutrition brand HRX AGAME. The brand currently offers a selection of clean and science-backed nutrition supplements like protein, pre & post-workout supplements, and vitamins. They will soon move into functional foods like peanut butter as an extension to their portfolio. The product portfolio caters to an everyday athlete who wants to push their fitness journey to the next level with impactful, science-backed sports nutrition with active ingredients to provide high levels of efficacy and performance.

The Products:

HRX AGame Bioactive Hi-Perform Whey: For 30% Better Muscle Recovery & 59% Faster Protein Absorption

For 30% Better Muscle Recovery & 59% Faster Protein Absorption HRX AGame Beginner’s Whey Protein: Provides 2X endurance and two stamina

Provides 2X endurance and two stamina HRX AGame Mega Strength Cold Water Omega 3 Fish Oil

HRX AGame Power-Vit Daily Multivitamin

HRX AGameCrea + Creatine Monohydrate

Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Barman, Business Head at HRX, said, “HRX AGAME in partnership with Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd is announcing the arrival of HRX AGame which will earn the love of everyday athletes for being one of the cleanest and high efficacy sports nutrition solution. With this partnership we attempt to close loop the requirements of a fitness pursuant holistically…In Zywie we found a partner who understands the pulse of the market and excels at science-backed solutions to meet the nutrition requirements of our people. We are very excited to find synergies with Zywie Ventures, who have established themselves as front runners in the domain and are well-respected amongst the consumers for providing quality, safe and clean consumable solutions.”

At the launch, Mihir Gadani, Director of Zywie Ventures, said, “In the last few years, Indian sports culture has developed immensely. We must empower our athletes with the best resources to help them achieve their goals. Nutrition plays a key role in an athlete’s life & we want to ensure that they get the best performance nutrition in their journey. With HRX AGame, we aim to empower every kind of fitness goal and truly believe in the possibilities of what humans can achieve. With science-backed performance nutrition, we will support athletes to build high endurance and achieve better results. Science forms the core of our offerings – for e.g.: Bioactive Hi-Perform Protein provides 30% Better Muscle Recovery and 59% Faster Protein Absorption based on clinically and scientifically studied active ingredients. The products are formulated to keep Indian athletes and their bodies in focus, with highly researched ingredients and products. Our objective is to propel India’s sports and fitness community to the next level. This association helps us bring together the best of two worlds- science-backed nutrition from Zywie and a highly active, fitness-forward HRX audience.”

“We are glad to share that our holistic wellness brand, OZiva, has reached over 5 million consumers and has successfully helped them attain better health. With HRX AGame, we aim to achieve a similar feat”, he added.

The brand’s main objective is to help athletes attain exceptional fitness through the products.

About HRX AGame

HRX AGame is an exciting, powerful and dynamic new brand committed to fueling the goal of every athlete through transformational nutrition. For every goal, big or small, HRX AGame provides clean, scientifically-backed, premium quality, and high-performance sports nutrition supplements and functional foods to empower athletes to achieve newer fitness levels. HRX AGame is the result of a power partnership between two well-known names in the industry – HRX, a joint initiative by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment to empower the transformation journey of everyday athletes and Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd. which owns OZiva – India’s Leading Certified Clean, Plant-Based Nutrition & Wellness Brand with over 5 million loyal customers.

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor