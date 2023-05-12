HRX turns the Official Fan Merchandise Partner for Four IPL Teams

Mumbai Indians | Kolkata Knight Riders | Gujarat Titans | Delhi Capitals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: HRX, India’s first homegrown fitness brand, has been named the official Fan Merchandise partner for four teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals are the teams whose fan merchandise will be officially manufactured and sold by HRX as part of the partnership.

According to Pallavi Barman, – Business Head and Fitness Ambassador of HRX, “IPL definitely is a perfect integration for HRX because our country loves cricket, and when we speak of sports here, there is nothing that beats cricket and there is a cricket fan in each Indian.

Through sports as a whole, we at HRX are focused on building a holistic ecosystem involving fitness and discipline whereby we enable people to find their own interests and make it easier for them to adapt their fitness practices to what suits them. The idea is to have HRX present and used across the entire spectrum ranging from amateur or gully cricket to professional and global phenomenon like IPL.”

As India’s homegrown brand, HRX is committed to supporting local and hyperlocal partnerships in addition to national events like IPL. Pallavi added, “It’s all about catering to the billion Indians who love us and who have accepted us as their enabling partner who will aid them in their journey to becoming the best version of themselves.”

This partnership with IPL further strengthens HRX’s commitment to sports and its growing presence in the Indian market. Fans of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals can now proudly wear HRX merchandise to show their support for their favourite teams.

Available on:

Ecom- Myntra + Flipkart

Offline: Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Central, Health & Glow

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

