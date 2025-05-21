HubbleHox and SNDT Women’s University Collaborate to Empower the Next Generation of Educators

New Delhi [India], May 21: Rustom Kerawalla's edtech venture HubbleHox Technologies Pvt Ltd, has announced a strategic partnership with SNDT Women's University, India's first women's university. This landmark collaboration will deliver HubbleHox's flagship teacher capacity-building courses through the SNDT Women's University Centre for Holistic Education, Training and Novel Advancements (SNDTWU CHETNA).

This initiative seeks to transform the early-stage teacher training landscape in our country by blending academic excellence with practical teaching skills, thus preparing both the aspiring and the in-service educators to address the challenging demands of modern classrooms in early-stage education.

Rustom Kerawalla, the visionary founder of HubbleHox and a passionate advocate for technology-led education, has consistently emphasized the need for scalable and inclusive training platforms for educators. “At HubbleHox, we believe in transforming lives through technology-enabled learning. Partnering with an institution like SNDT Women's University allows us to jointly shape the future of teaching by providing educators with access to relevant, real-world training aligned with national education goals,” said Mr. Rustom Kerawalla.

Professor Ujwala Chakradeo, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, SNDT Women's University, remarked:

“This collaboration with HubbleHox is a meaningful step toward empowerment of early-stage teachers. By blending our academic strength with innovative edtech, we are equipping educators with the skills and values needed to thrive in 21st-century classrooms, in line with the vision of NEP 2020.”

The programs, developed in alignment with NEP 2020 and NCF, will be collaboratively hosted by SNDTWU CHETNA and HubbleHox. This collaboration will not only ensure academic credibility but also offer practical, application-based training that empowers teachers to thrive and perform in the 21st-century classrooms.

Manish Desai, CEO of HubbleHox, noted, “SNDT's legacy in women's education and academic expertise when combined with our innovations in technology creates a powerful synergy. Together, we aim to make teacher education accessible, inclusive, and future-ready.”

Dr. Mahesh Koltame, Director, CHETNA-SNDTWU, added, “At CHETNA, we are committed to fostering holistic development by integrating intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth. Our collaboration with HubbleHox aligns with our mission to provide multidisciplinary education that encompasses both academic excellence and essential life and career skills. This partnership is a step forward in preparing early-stage educators to meet the dynamic needs of the 21st-century classroom.”

About SNDT Women's University

SNDT Women's University, established in 1916 by Maharshi Dr. Dhondo Keshav Karve, is the first women's university in India and South-East Asia. With campuses in Churchgate and Juhu (Mumbai), Karve Road (Pune), Palghar, and Chandrapur, the university remains committed to academic excellence and the empowerment of women through education.

About HubbleHox Technologies Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2021 by education innovator Rustom Kerawalla, HubbleHox is a fast-growing education technology company dedicated to building a self-sustained digital ecosystem for all education stakeholders. Its mission is to harness the power of technology to deliver accessible, innovative, and skill-driven learning solutions that create better livelihoods and brighter futures.

