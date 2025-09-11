Human Forte outlines key trends redefining IT talent acquisition in 2025

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: As the global competition for top IT professionals intensifies, Human Forte, a global consulting and executive search firm, has shared insights on the major trends that will shape how companies find, hire, and retain Information Technology talent in 2025.

The company highlights a decisive shift toward skills-based hiring and head hunting over traditional credentials, with organizations giving greater weight to hands-on expertise in areas such as software development, cloud computing, and cybersecurity rather than just formal degrees. Employers today are increasingly moving beyond resumes and certificates to evaluate what a candidate can actually do, with practical assessments, coding challenges, and portfolios becoming the real markers of talent in IT recruitments and talent acquisition.

The adoption of AI-assisted recruitment is one of the most defining changes, with artificial intelligence and automation helping recruiters screen resumes, conduct assessments, and identify the right talent more efficiently. AI-powered platforms not only save time but also reduce human bias and uncover hidden talent pools.

"AI and automation are not here to replace recruiters but to augment their capabilities," said Pritam Shah, CBO & Co-Founder, Human Forte. "By taking over repetitive tasks, these tools allow HR leaders to focus on strategy, relationships, and building better candidate experiences."

The evolving hybrid and remote work models are also reshaping hiring and onboarding practices, with companies adopting location-based compensation, virtual assessments, and flexible engagement methods. Employer branding, particularly around inclusivity and well-being, is becoming a deciding factor in attracting IT professionals.

At the same time, demand for specialists in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity continues to rise, fueling the gig economy and contract-based hiring. Human Forte notes that upskilling initiatives will be crucial in meeting ongoing talent shortages.

The report also points to the growing role of data-driven and predictive analytics in talent acquisition, with recruitment platforms now forecasting future hiring needs and improving candidate evaluation. However, challenges remain, including talent wars and candidate authenticity in highly competitive markets such as India.

About Human Forte (www.humanforte.com)

Human Forte is a global consulting and executive search firm that partners with organizations to align talent strategy with business goals. The firm's expertise spans executive recruitment, international recruitment, headhunting, executive search (CXO hiring), business transformation, HR outsourcing, interim management, and growth advisory. By combining structured frameworks with practical industry insights, Human Forte supports companies in strengthening leadership, building future-ready teams, and achieving sustainable growth in rapidly changing markets.

