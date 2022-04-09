Hurun-Grohe announces the czars of real estate in Chennai

Hurun Report today released the fifth year GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021, a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs and inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 ranked 100 individuals from 71 real estate companies and 14 cities.

Despite all the news of a slowdown in the sector, some of the key trends in the list indicate a positive future. For instance, the average wealth in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 has increased by 30 per cent, to INR 4,537 crore. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30 per cent compared to 2020.

Chennai

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, the real estate sector is dominated by young and ambitious leaders namely Manoj Namburu and Suneel Bommireddy of Alliance Group & Urbanrise, who have acquired the top two slots. Manoj Namburu, Chairman & MD of Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crores tops the list followed by Suneel Bommireddy Vice-Chairman Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of and Rs 3,200 crores and in the third spot is Arun MD of Casagrand Builders with a wealth of Rs 2,240 crores. The Top 3 Leaders to be featured in the report are as follows:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor