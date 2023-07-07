HVB Global Academy Shines Bright as It Celebrated Diamond Jubilee Marking 60 Years of Excellence in Education

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: HVB Global Academy, a leading educational institution renowned for its commitment to excellence, recently celebrated its Diamond Jubilee celebration, marking 60 years of providing outstanding education and nurturing young minds.

The festivities marking the 60th anniversary were held recently at Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, where the guests, alumni, faculty, parents, and students came together to commemorate the significant milestone. Esteemed Hindi poet, author, and motivational speaker Dr Kumar Vishwas honoured the occasion as the Chief Guest, enlightening the audience with his insights on the existing education system and the necessary reforms to instil a sense of pride, nationalism, and appreciation for the country's history, cultural heritage, and civilisation. Additionally, Rahul Narwekar, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, also graced the occasion as an esteemed guest. The event also featured captivating performances by Kings United and Illuminati Dance group to entertain the guests.

As they celebrated the Diamond Jubilee, they took pride in their achievements: developing an innovative pedagogical model focused on learner happiness, introducing the Happiness Quotient (HQ) metric for measuring happiness. Creating the right curriculum and books centred around HQ and devising a method to assess learners' HQ, they are launching "My ABC: An HVB Adventure", book to reconnect with the Indian roots, and fostering distinguished alumni like Uday Kotak, Amit Jatia, and Vallabh Bhansali who have shaped the economy and improved lives.

Author, Poet and Motivational Speaker, Dr Kumar Vishwas, expressed his excitement, "I am honoured to be part of HVB Global Academy's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of educational excellence. I commend their commitment to redefine education as a means to our young students' all-round personal growth and to help them connect and identify with their rich and unique Indian cultural heritage, values and the legacy of intellectual contributions. This extraordinary milestone exemplifies dedication in shaping young minds and nurturing brilliance. May HVB's legacy continue to inspire and illuminate the path to a future where education unlocks limitless opportunities."

The Principal and CEO of HVB Global Academy, Dr Chandrakata Pathak expresses her thoughts on the celebrating Diamond Jubilee, "As we celebrate the momentous occasion of the Diamond Jubilee at HVB Global Academy, it fills me with immense inspiration and gratitude. Over the past six decades, our institution has consistently strived for excellence, making a profound impact on countless lives. This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our supportive management, dedicated educators, talented students, and encouraging community. As we reflect on our achievements, we are motivated to continue our mission of empowering learners and creating a positive impact on society. Together, we will embark on the next chapter of our journey and continue to empower our learners by providing them with quality education, nurturing their talent, and prepare them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

From Hindi Vidya Bhavan to Humanity Versatility Brilliance, HVB's journey through time and challenges has been a story of resilience, hope, innovation and change guided by its motto: "Nurture imagination and inspire excellence".

