Hyderabad hosts India’s largest analytica Anacon, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo showcasing Cutting-edge Lab and Pharma Tech

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13: After the successful conclusion in Mumbai, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2023 is all set to take place along with Pharma Pro&Pack Expo in the pharma hub of India, Hyderabad. This is the largest-ever edition of the event in Hyderabad and with this year’s theme, ‘Epicentre of Progress’, the event showcases solutions for the entire value chain, from research to end-of-line packaging.

The triad event is well-known to bring top international and home-grown machinery manufacturers, suppliers of analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, leading pharma companies, research laboratories, consultants, industry experts and key government officials under one roof to network and unlock business opportunities. The event is a key enabler in presenting ground-breaking innovations in pharma machinery, laboratory technologies and analytical instruments to user industries such as pharma, biotech, chemicals, F&B, etc. in India.

The latest edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo creates a vibrant floor for networking and engagement for robust business collaborations. The technology providers get an unmatched opportunity to meaningfully engage with the end-user community through hosted buyer program, buyer-seller meetings and specially curated thought-provoking conferences. This year, the fair offers exciting conferences over three days in collaboration with associations such as the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA), Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) and Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA). Apart from these, life science graduates can connect with the leading life science companies actively seeking fresh talents at Career Connect, a specialized platform created with FABA.

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2023 is jointly organized with IAIA. Chandrahas Shetty, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA), said “There is a growing trend for customized and tailored solutions catering to specific needs and requirements of the end-user segments. This is leading to increased innovation and specialization in the laboratory analytical instrumentation industry. Messe Muenchen India and IAIA are jointly working in the direction of encouraging innovation through more participation by industry stakeholders. Through our shows, we attract key customer segments apart from the leading manufacturers of laboratory technology and analytical equipment.”

Pharma Pro&Pack Expo is jointly organized with Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPMMA). Harshit Shah, President, IPMMA, says, “One of the important measures taken by the government in Union Budget 2023 is investments in priority areas such as research and innovation to boost pharma manufacturing. Pharma Pro&Pack Expo demonstrates its commitment to pharma machinery innovations and is in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The event empowers the manufacturing industry by facilitating an ideal ground for networking and the opportunity to get acquainted with the latest machinery by bringing the best of the industry under one roof.”

Regarding the scale and impact of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo, Avisha Desai, Business Unit Head - Consumer & Capital Goods and International Business, Member of Management Board, Messe Muenchen India, says, “The upcoming edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo is expected to be the largest-ever gathering in Hyderabad bringing together stakeholders in the end-to-end pharma and other user industries. The event has received a tremendous response through its multi-city roadshows and registered a 40% growth in the participation of new exhibitors. Our deep understanding of the industry and the ability to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders drive us to create a vibrant marketplace that enables meaningful interactions and unlocks business opportunities. We endeavor to contribute to the industry’s growth trajectory and supplement it with invaluable market insights through the latest discussion topics.”

