Hyderabad teen brings pride to the city, making waves in medical sciences

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: 14-year-old Meghana Valluru Raju, a student from a leading international school in Hyderabad, has emerged an inspiration to students across the city. The girl pursuing Grade 9 at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli recently participated in a summer internship program at the prestigious University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and had the privilege of shadowing Dr Matthew Amans, MD, Neuro Interventional Radiologist, Inventor and UCFS Associate Professor, at his Angio Suite in UCSF Helen Diller Medical Centre.

Meghana had the opportunity to undertake research work with esteemed physicians and researchers in the Neuroendovascular Surgery Department, which innovates new-age medical devices for brain-related issues. Working closely with medical practitioners, she explored her passion for medical sciences and took a significant step towards her dream of becoming a doctor. "She did a great job! I am sure she will have a very bright future!" says Dr Amans.

"Meghana is a bright student, who aspires to be a Neurosurgeon. I feel extremely proud of her for taking these proactive steps to build the framework for her future career in her ninth-grade, displaying exceptional foresight and determination," says Suchismita Goswami, the Academic Coordinator of CBSE Grade 9 and 10.

Focused on her goals, Meghana says, "From an early age, I was fascinated with the field of medicine. Inspired by my own hospital visits during times of illness, I developed a desire to contribute to the healing and well-being of humans. With the staunch support of my mother and my teachers, I seized the opportunity to participate in the highly competitive UCSF summer internship program to gain valuable hands-on experience."

This immersive experience introduced her to cutting-edge medical practices, innovative procedures, and the latest advancements in the field. "This internship has given me a lot of confidence to work hard and pursue my dream. Just like my mentor Dr Matthew Amans, I would like to lead a lab, doing clinical care and clinical research and work towards medical advancements," said Meghana.

Meghana's teachers at school have been instrumental in driving her aspirations. "Without the support of my school and my teachers I would not have been able to do my internship. They have helped me make up for the academic gaps during the course and have always encouraged me to dream big. I would like to personally thank Monika Loomba, my class teacher and Suchismita Goswami my Coordinator, and Rukmani Kumar, the Head of CBSE for their unwavering support and immense faith in me," she said.

Head of CBSE Rukmani Kumar, says, "Universities highly value real-world exposure and internships as they analyze a student's initiative and commitment towards their chosen field. This extraordinary accomplishment significantly improves Meghana's chances of securing admission to a prestigious medical college. Meghana's achievement is a testament to Oakridge Gachibowli's commitment and support in shaping future leaders and young innovators."

Oakridge International School Gachibowli is a premium Nord Anglia Education international day school in Hyderabad, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, personal growth, and the pursuit of dreams. With a focus on nurturing students' talents and ambitions, Oakridge Gachibowli prepares them to become future leaders, innovators, and change-makers in their chosen fields. Oakridgers secure placement at some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the world through the rigorous international curricula and focus on real-world learning.

