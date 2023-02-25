Hyderabad's Ignite IAS Academy to host free awareness session for SSC and Intermediate Students

Ignite IAS Academy, a leading institute offering integrated programs for Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a webinar for Intermediate and SSC students on 26/02/2023 at 10:20 AM. The webinar aims to provide awareness to the students and parents on the issues related to exams and how to prepare, study, remember, and manage time effectively. The webinar is free of cost and will be conducted online via Zoom. Interested individuals can register for the webinar at www.igniteias.com.

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Director of Ignite IAS, emphasized the significance of the webinar and stated that it would be very useful for the students to recognize their potential and learn how to lead their life. His words echoed the mission of Ignite IAS Academy, which is to empower students with knowledge, skills, and the right attitude to excel in life.

IN THE WEBINAR, N S Reddy, Chief Mentor of IGNITE IAS, will share his best practices and experience as a civil servant. With his vast knowledge and expertise, NS Reddy will inspire the students to pursue their dreams and help them understand the intricacies of civil services.

Anush Reddy, Civils Dean of Ignite IAS Hyderabad, will provide a step-by-step approach towards becoming an IAS officer. Anush Reddy's valuable insights and strategies will guide the student's journey towards success.

The poster launch event for the webinar was held today at Ignite IAS. The event was graced by the chairman of Ignite IAS, Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Mentor N S Reddy, Civils Dean AN Reddy, Director V Pavan Kumar, and Principal M. Satyanarayana, Nikeelu Gunda (Founder & CEO), Digital Connect.

Ignite IAS Academy is committed to providing quality education and training to students aspiring for civil services. The webinar initiative is a testament to their dedication towards empowering the youth and helping them achieve their goals. Ignite IAS offers a degree with civils coaching and Inter with Civils coaching in Hyderabad.

Gampa Nageswar Rao is a renowned psychological motivator and the Chief Guest for the Ignite IAS Academy's webinar event for Intermediate and SSC students. With over 20 years of experience in the field of education and psychology, Gampa Nageswar Rao is a well-known figure in the region. He has authored several books on education, motivation, and personality development and has conducted numerous workshops and seminars for students, parents, and professionals.

Gampa Nageswar Rao's expertise lies in understanding the human mind and unlocking its potential. He has helped thousands of students overcome their fears and limitations and achieve their goals. In the webinar, Gampa Nageswar Rao will share his insights on how to develop a positive mindset and overcome exam-related stress and anxiety.

Ignite IAS Academy is privileged to have Gampa Nageswar Rao as the Chief Guest for the webinar event. His presence will undoubtedly add value to the event and benefit the students and parents.

Do you want to learn effective study techniques, time management skills, and strategies to ace your exams?

Ignite IAS Academy, a leading institute offering integrated programs for Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a FREE webinar exclusively for you!

Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your true potential and achieve your goals. Register now at www.igniteias.com and take the first step towards success!

You can also Register by Calling 7997992479, 7997992480

