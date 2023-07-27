Hysteroscopy By GenWorks - A Minimally Invasive Solution For Treating Intrauterine Abnormalities

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Women’s reproductive health is a significant and sensitive topic that must be stressed for achieving healthcare accessibility. To ensure that women are exposed to effective and minimally invasive reproductive health procedures, GenWorks focuses on bringing devices designed to get rid of common gynaecological problems to the market. Two of the common reproductive problems called Fibroids and Polyps are known to cause Infertility and Recurrent Pregnancy loss in women. The removal of Polyps improves fertility outcomes through spontaneous conception, IUI, and IVF. GenWorks promotes a minimally invasive solution for treating intrauterine pathology problems such as Fibroids, Polyps, RPOC, and many more.

According to market analysis, the market size of hysteroscopy procedures is valued at USD 3.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. This figure is reflective of the fact that an increasing number of women are becoming sensitive to ensuring healthy reproductive health. There is a rising prevalence of gynaecological disorders including intrauterine abnormalities worldwide. Abnormal bleeding, Uterine fibroids, Polyps, and many other fertility disorders are becoming common but so is the importance of getting rid of these problems. GenWorks works tirelessly to ascertain that these disorders get reduced by introducing minimally invasive procedures. Hysteroscopy is one such simplified tissue removal system.

At present, the methods used for Hysteroscopy include Resectoscopy - An electrical resection that causes scarring, abnormal bleeding, gas embolism, perforation, etc. Another method for the hysteroscopy process is blind D&C which includes supplying a high-frequency electrical current for intrauterine abnormality treatment causing scarring, abnormal bleeding, gas embolism, bowel perforation, etc. This is a blind procedure and 87% of the lesions remain after this procedure. With an aim to make the hysteroscopic procedure minimally invasive and completely simple, GenWorks introduces Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System that uses a simple mechanical approach for removing intrauterine tissues.

With World IVF Day approaching on the upcoming 25th of July, GenWorks encourages women to adopt the Hysteroscopic solution for guaranteeing a healthy reproductive system. This is a highly effective solution that offers better access and improved outcomes. The steps followed in the Hysteroscopy procedure include inserting the hysteroscope into the uterus, dissenting the uterus with the saline, locating the intrauterine abnormality, placing the shaver against the Pathology, aspirating and cutting tissue, removing the shaver and the hysteroscope from the uterus finally. The Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System is the gold standard in tissue resection. It is made to provide direct visualization of the intrauterine cavity and has efficient tissue removal capabilities. It captures all the tissue needed for Pathological analysis. The soft tissue shavers respect Pathology down to its base and allow tissue capture for histological confirmation through simultaneous cutting and aspiration.

What’s more, the system has been used in more than 140, 000 procedures until now. It offers a safe and gentle resection which is designed to eliminate the risk of energy discharge and the proprietary suction control minimizes fluid use. It also comes with a clear operative field with a continuous hysteroscopic outflow so that there is a clear operative field and no tissue floats within the uterine cavity. The process is efficient because it involves a single insertion and a few procedural steps. Moreover, it helps in targeted removal under continuous visualization.

GenWorks is working tirelessly to make sure that women experience healthy gynaecological health. The Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System is an attempt to ensure that. It is a minimally invasive system that has been demonstrated to be quicker and is also more than likely to completely remove endometrial Fibroids and Polyps. The average procedure time for Polyps removal and Fibroids removal is relatively lesser when done with a mechanical hysteroscopic tissue removal system. The importance of women’s reproductive health cannot be stressed enough and the hysteroscopy device promoted by GenWorks is one step ahead to guarantee that women stay safe and healthy.

GenWorks Health is a healthcare solutions provider addressing the gap in the availability of specialists in remote areas. The company is dedicated to building awareness by using the technology available and providing affordable solutions across geographies with digital solutions.

For more details, please visit https://www.genworkshealth.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor