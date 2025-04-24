Hyundai Motor partners with IIT Delhi to open mobility research centre

Seoul/New Delhi, April 24 Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to establish a new research centre in India aimed at advancing future mobility technologies, with a focus on electrification and battery systems.

Under their partnership agreement signed Wednesday, the two sides will establish the Hyundai Center of Excellence, which will serve as a hub for joint research projects under a long-term academic-industry cooperation framework.

Hyundai Motor and Kia together plan to invest around 5 billion won ($3.5 million) over two years to pursue research in future mobility technologies at the centre, reports Yonhap news agency.

The group has identified nine collaborative projects with IIT Delhi, covering areas such as battery cells and systems, battery management systems, safety, durability and diagnostic technologies.

The centre will also explore new materials and components to further enhance battery design and performance.

An official partnership agreement signing ceremony was held in New Delhi, attended by Yang Heui-won, president and head of Hyundai's research and development division, and IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee, among others.

"We are excited to work with India's brightest minds in battery innovation," Yang said. "This partnership underscores our commitment to developing future mobility solutions in line with India's unique market needs while contributing to its economy and society."

Hyundai Motor India recently completed 25 years of exports from India, reinforcing its position as the largest exporter in this segment. Since starting exports in 1999, the company has shipped over 3.7 million (37 lakh) vehicles across the globe, it said in a statement.

The company’s export data showed the success of India’s push for self-reliant and globally competitive automobile production. Over the years, Hyundai has expanded its global reach, exporting cars to more than 150 countries.

