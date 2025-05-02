'I Always Knew I'd Build Something Of My Own': CA Ankur's BNW Developments Expands Presence In UAE

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 2: BNW Developments, a real estate company with operations in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, continues to scale up under the leadership of its Chairman and Founder, CA Ankur Aggarwal, who entered the sector after a career in finance.

Born and raised in Delhi, Aggarwal trained as a Chartered Accountant, specialising in taxation and audit. After relocating to Dubai four and a half years ago, he transitioned from financial services into real estate, establishing BNW initially as a project management consultancy before moving into development.

The company's expansion into Ras Al Khaimah began around the time of early announcements about the upcoming Wynn Casino project on Al Marjan Island, a development expected to draw investment and tourism to the area. BNW responded by launching residential and commercial projects in the region, targeting the growing demand.

BNW now operates across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah with a portfolio that includes luxury residences and hotel-linked developments. The company employs over 400 staff and serves clients from markets including Russia, the UK, the US, and China.

Aggarwal has cited his preference for entrepreneurship over employment as the motivation for founding the business. "I never wanted a job. I always knew I'd build something of my own," he said in an earlier interview.

In addition to development work, the company has supported cultural and charitable events, and Aggarwal maintains an interest in community-oriented initiatives alongside business expansion.

In 2024, he was recognised with the Icons of UAE Award, an industry accolade awarded to a select group of entrepreneurs in the region.

As CA Ankur Aggarwal pursues further projects and prepares for international expansion, its approach continues to combine project development with a focus on market timing and capital deployment in emerging real estate zones.

