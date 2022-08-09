I have Interned as an aeronautical engineer to Pageantry and now into acting, so I have been on all over : Ayeesha S Aiman

“Aircraft is my first love, and always it remains to be. I still get goosebumps seeing aircraft in the sky. I never thought to change my field, but there is a saying, what’s in destiny, no one can change it”.

August 9: Aeronautical Engineer turned Miss India Ayeesha Aiman has had an interesting journey. Before getting into pageantry, Ayeesha was interning as an Engineer.

Talking about how she landed in acting, Ayeesha said, “Aircraft is my first love, and always it remains to be. I still get goosebumps seeing aircraft in the sky. I never thought about changing my field, but there is a saying, “Even when you think you have your life all mapped out, things happen that shape your destiny in ways you might never have imagined” when I was graduating from my engineering college, I used to watch pageants and once I was going back to my hostel from college, I saw a brochure of some state pageant, and I picked one.

I thought and got some advice from my friends and family to give it a chance; they encouraged me to participate in that particular state pageant; I bagged the pageant as a winner, and then I never looked back again. From state pageant to national pageant and then representing India at Miss International was a journey to cherish. Today I am grateful that now I get to judge many national and international pageants and select participants to have a beautiful start to their dream journey”. From interning as an Engineer to the Pageant world and now into acting, I have been all over, and I am grateful for it.

Ayeesha is making her Debut in Bollywood with India Lockdown, directed by national award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar and Most Awaited Web-Series Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hudda, soon to be released following her web series Ak47. Ayeesha said, “I am looking forward to all my projects. I hope the audience appreciates me being an artist in the long run”.

