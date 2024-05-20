"I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote": Nita Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Reliance Industries' Managing Director and Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani and their son Akash Ambani, arrived at Malabar Hill on Monday to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

After casting her vote, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, emphasized the critical role of voting in a democracy.

She remarked, "It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote."

Mukesh Ambani echoed similar sentiments, making a heartfelt appeal to the citizens of India. He stated, "Every Indian should vote; this is my appeal to my fellow countrymen."

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Monday at 7 am and will proceed until 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 8.95 crore voters are eligible to participate in this phase, comprising 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors.

In this fifth phase, 49 seats across six states and two union territories (UTs) voters will be determining the fate of 695 candidates.

Leaders participating in the fifth phase of polling include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Chirag Paswan, and Omar Abdullah.

In this phase, elections are being held in eight states and Union Territories: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Out of the 49 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, 7 in West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand, 5 in Odisha, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure proper monitoring, there are 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams overseeing the 94,732 polling stations around the clock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor