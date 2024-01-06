IAF Hosts Webinar to Celebrate India’s Global Triumphs in 2023

New Delhi (India), January 6: In 2023, India achieved monumental success on the global stage, marking an unprecedented leap forward across various domains. With innovative technological advancements, a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, and significant strides in space exploration, India’s prowess resonated worldwide. Notably, the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy initiatives earned accolades, solidifying its role as a frontrunner in addressing pressing global challenges. India’s cultural richness, vibrant heritage, and economic resilience continued to captivate the world, cementing its influential presence and inspiring admiration on the global platform.

To delve deeper into these achievements, the Indian Achievers' Forum organized a webinar on December 21, 2023, attended by diverse individuals from various businesses and domains, including award winners. The virtual meet focused on key areas:

India’s Global Achievements

India’s Hosting of the G20 Presidency

India's Performance in the Asian Games 2023, among other topics

The webinar commenced with opening remarks by Mr. Harish Chandra, President of the Indian Achievers' Forum. He highlighted the significance of 2023 for India and anticipated avenues in 2024, stating, “Today’s new India is achieving goals across all sectors.”

During the webinar, Mr. Utkarsh Mittal, Manager of Machine Learning & Automation, expressed his viewpoint, emphasizing the numerous initiatives initiated and attributing them to significant infrastructure development. He was joined by Mr. Aniket Abhishek Soni, Associate – Projects at Cognizant Technology Solutions, who remarked, “India is progressing in the right direction, particularly in diversity, equity, and inclusivity.”

Another panelist, Mr. Sumanth Tatineni, a DevOps Engineer from Idexcel, highlighted the role of international collaborations in enhancing India’s global standards through stronger partnerships in research, innovation, and technology. Mr. Lakshmanan Sethu Sankaranarayanan added, “We could focus more on using AI to improve our infrastructure, a common theme I see in India.”

Concluding the session, Mr. Narayan Hampiholi, a Distinguished Engineer in Enterprise Platform Architecture & Innovation, spoke optimistically about solving present issues, affirming, “We have the talent, the right people, and the capability to make it happen.”

The webinar also acknowledged achievers who brought laurels to the nation across various businesses and fields. Among those recognized by the Indian Achievers' Forum were:

1) Amlan J Patnaik, Associate Director, NTT DATA Americas, USA

2) Pooja Ray Chaudhuri, Software Engineer, TikTok, USA

3) Lakshmanan Sethu Sankaranarayanan, USA

4) Ankur Ghosh, Founder & CEO, SSV Capital Limited, UK

5) Syed Mohamed Thameem Nizamudeen, Principal Technical Program Manager, Oracle, USA

6) Anand Santhanam, Principal Engagement Manager, Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), USA

7) Dr. Pallav Prakash, Program Manager, Zum Services Inc., USA

8) Ravi Soni, Industrial Manufacturing Solution Specialist, Amazon Web Services, USA

9) Narayan Hampiholi, Distinguished Engineer, Enterprise Platform Architecture & Innovation, USA

10) Shriya Das, Expert in Clinical Trial Optimization, USA

11) Nikhil Vardhan Rao Potlapally, Senior DevOps Engineer, Bynder, USA

12) Nithish Nadukuda, Software Engineer 3, PayPal Inc, USA

13) Priyanka Nawalramka, Staff Software Engineer, HouseCanary, USA

14) Sumanth Reddy Nallabolu, Senior Hardware Test Engineer, Woven By Toyota, USA

15) Venkateshwarlu Rupani, Lead DevOps CI/CD Automation Engineer, Navy Federal Credit Union, USA

16) Surabhi Sinha, Machine Learning Engineer 3, Adobe, USA

17) Rakesh Ramakrishnan, Data Scientist, PayPal, USA

18) Madhavi Vinayak Godbole, Global Financials ERP Technology Program Expert, Apolisrises Inc., USA

19) Ankit Virmani, Senior Cloud Data Architect, Google, USA

20) Jaswinder Singh Saini ,Cloud Architect , USA

21) Karthik Allam, Sr. Associate Solutions Architect for Data, JP Morgan Chase & Co., USA

22) Venkata Ashok Kumar Gorantla, Associate Director, Verizon, Andhra Pradesh

23) Deepa Ajish, Vice President, MUFG Bank Ltd., USA

24) Shiva Kumar Sriramulugari, Solution Architect, Verizon, Andhra Pradesh

25) Venkataramaiah Gude, Software Engineer, GP Technologies LLC, Andhra Pradesh

26) Sakthiswaran Rangaraju, Global Product Security Incident Manager, Pure Storage, USA

27) Mohammad Suleman Shaik, CEO, CodeRepo LLC, USA

28) Naimil Navnit Gadani, Senior Software Developer, ContentActive LLC , USA

The session concluded with a commitment to collective efforts for India’s betterment. The Indian Achievers' Forum also announced the theme of their upcoming ground events in 2024, centered on “Impactful Sustainable Business Practices.”

Webinar Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waspUZYE7wE

