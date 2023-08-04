ICCTAS Magazine Spotlights Tile Trends 2023 by Dehradoon Marble House CEO

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: Recently, the CEO of Dehradoon Marble House takes center stage in the Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles and Sanitaryware (ICCTAS) Magazine, offering his visionary insights into the prevailing tile trends propelling the industry forward in 2023. Established in 1990 at Janakpuri, Delhi, Dehradoon Marble House stands as a prominent wholesale trader, catering to an extensive range of Wall Tiles, Floor Tiles, Wall Adhesives, and more.

Acknowledged for their excellence in tile retailing, Dehradoon Marble House proudly received the prestigious "India's Best Tiles Retailer of the Year 2018-2019" at the esteemed "Asia Quality & Entrepreneurship Award." Their remarkable contributions have positioned them as a leading player in the tile dealer’s category in India.

Over the years, the accolades have continued to pour in, with numerous awards, including Best Ratings Awards from Just Dial, Dealer Certificate of Kajaria Galaxy by Kajaria Group, Certificate of Participation in the “Run” organized on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas and to celebrate Fit India Movement by All Dwarka Residents Federation, Certificate of Appreciation by District Disaster Magistrate Authority for giving tireless service in pandemic, Shwet Shakti Award by The Associated Cement Companies Ltd., First Prize All India for Highest Sale in Kajaria Group, Ikon of the Year, and Excellent Performance in Sale in Kajari Group, adorning their success story.

Periodically, the esteemed publication "Delhi Times'' features Dehradoon Marble House, shedding light on its diverse ventures in the realm of tile retailing. The house not only specializes in an extensive array of tiles but also offers a comprehensive range of accessories, such as tile spacers, tile levelers, admix, adhesives, grout, tile cleaner, and more. Establishing fruitful partnerships with numerous builders, contractors, interior designers, architects, and skilled tile masons, they cater to all types of tiles, spanning economy, medium, and premium ranges. Whether branded or unbranded, the collection encompasses a wide variety of sizes, from small to grand, each meticulously displayed on cassettes to ensure an efficient and convenient tile selection process for buyers. Moreover, to further enhance customer convenience, Dehradoon Marble House has collaborated with transportation services to facilitate timely delivery of tiles directly to buyers' designated sites.

Ashish Gupta, the CEO of Dehradoon Marble House, holds the esteemed position of an International Tile Advisory Panellist and was awarded Time Business Award in 2022 by Neha Dhupia. He is revolutionizing the tile industry by setting a new standard for value-based pricing. Committed to delivering top-notch products at reasonable prices, he takes pride in launching his own brand, XPECIAL. This brand focuses on offering an extensive selection of tile accessories, including grout, epoxy, admix, spacers, levelers, adhesives, and cleaners.

Ashish Gupta comes from a distinguished social, political, and business background. He is an ardent supporter of the Digital India initiative and is actively driving the tile industry into the digital era by embracing new trends. During the lockdown, he drew inspiration from his father, Ratan Lal Garg, and established a YouTube channel where he generously imparts free education and shares his invaluable knowledge with aspiring architects and interior designers.

To share his expertise with architects, interior designers, and the general public, Ashish Gupta took the initiative to launch his very own YouTube channel, titled "Ashish Gupta Tile Retailer." Through this platform, he imparts valuable knowledge about tiles and their applications. Adding to his recognition, India's top tile magazine featured an exclusive interview with him on their YouTube channel. The captivating event, known as "Tell With Tiles," took place in Sonepat, Haryana, orchestrated by a team of talented architect students. Within the given space and time, they exhibited their creative prowess by skillfully incorporating tiles into the project, showcasing their innovative and artistic flair.

As an International Tile Advisory Panellist, Dehradoon Marble House is setting the standard for value-based pricing in the tile industry. Both Ratan Lal Garg and Ashish Gupta firmly believe in providing high-quality products at affordable prices, ensuring utmost customer satisfaction.

According to Ashish Gupta, the CEO of Dehradoon Marble House, their company possesses a vast repository of tiling expertise accumulated over 26 years in the tile industry. They offer a wide array of tiles and accessories, including Kajaria tiles, Local tiles, Jaquar's Essco bath-ware, as well as various tile adhesives, grouts, admix, and more. Additionally, they extend their services to numerous hotels, showrooms, societies, complexes, and institutions.

At its core, Dehradoon Marble House infuses their products, namely tiles, with emotions, recognizing the profound connection between earth's essence (Mitti) and our creations. As the founder, Ratan Lal Garg, passionately upholds a philosophy of wholehearted dedication to achieving 100% customer satisfaction. Leading the charge as the CEO, Ashish Gupta, has done various roles as a Tile Educator, Trainer, and YouTuber, while also serving as a reputable Tile Retailer. Our brand, Start-up XPECIAL, holds a unique position in the industry, drawing upon our international panel of tile experts and advisory board. Renowned international tile companies trust and leverage our in-depth market knowledge and profound expertise in the tile industry.

