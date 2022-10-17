Icertis names Deanna Lanier Chief Strategy Officer

, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced Deanna Lanier has been named Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Icertis Chairman and CEO Samir Bodas. Industry Veteran to Help Contract Intelligence Leader Fuel Growth with Expansion into New Territories, Markets, and Verticals.

In this newly created role, Lanier will focus on extending Icertis' lead in contract intelligence, helping the company expand its operations, extend its footprint, and accelerate customer outcomes by enabling them to realize the full intent of their commercial agreements.

Icertis has been experiencing as its industry-leading contract intelligence platform revolutionizes contract management by structuring the critical business information inside contracts into data and integrating that data with downstream systems to accelerate revenue, increase savings, manage risk, and ensure compliance.

Having cemented its position as the de facto contract management platform for the enterprise, Lanier will help Icertis expand into new geographies, customer types, and industry verticals. She will also help Icertis extend its footprint across the enterprise for customers, connecting contract data to ERP, SCM, CRM, and HCM systems for deep insights and automated processes.

"Icertis is on a mission to transform the foundation of commerce - contracts - to help organizations ensure not only that the intent of their agreements with suppliers, customers, partners, and employees are correctly memorialized, but also that they are fully realized through AI-powered insights and automation," said Samir Bodas, Chairman and CEO of Icertis. "Deanna brings a unique combination of skills to help accelerate our growth at Icertis, including deep expertise in enterprise software sales, industry verticalization, business development, and alliances and partnerships - she also exemplifies our FORTE values, the backbone of Icertis' corporate culture."

Lanier comes to Icertis from Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, where she was most recently Senior Vice President of Strategy, Growth, and Partnerships. Prior to Infor, Lanier held leadership roles at Adobe, McKinsey, Microsoft, and KMPG. A resident of the Pacific Northwest, Lanier will be based at Icertis headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.

"With a highly differentiated platform, strong momentum, and an amazing culture built on its FORTE values, it is an exciting time to join Icertis," said Deanna Lanier, Chief Strategy Officer at Icertis. "Immense value can be unlocked by digitally transforming the way enterprises use contracts. Contracts sit at the heart of almost all business processes with unique and critically important sources of data that can create business impact. Icertis' intelligent platform enables our customers to do just that."

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

