ICFAI Business School (IBS) Student Gets INR 58.19 LPA International Package

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: ICFAI Business School (IBS) MBA student has got international salary of Rs.58.19 LPA in final placements 2023. Concluding above 94% final placement 2023 for all the 9 campuses, IBS also registered Average Salary of Rs.10.42 LPA for its MBA/PGPM 2021-23 batch. More than 3000 offers were rolled out by the prominent recruiters from across all the domains and sectors. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Ernst &Young, Deloitte US India (Audit services), KPMG Global Services, WIPRO, Cognizant Technology Solutions, emerged as the top recruiters.

Empowering leaders, enriching careers

At ICFAI Business School (IBS), the pursuit of excellence is deeply ingrained in its ethos. With an unwavering commitment to shaping tomorrow's business leaders, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has earned an impeccable track record of achieving outstanding placements year after year. IBS' success is a result of its continuous efforts to stay ahead of the evolving needs of the business world.

Sectors that Actively Recruit IBS Students

ICFAI Business School (IBS) strong industry integration is evident in the extensive network of over 1,000 companies actively participating in its recruitment process. This diverse pool of recruiters ensures that the students have access to a wide range of opportunities across various sectors. Let's take a closer look at some of the key sectors that actively recruit ICFAI Business School (IBS) students:

1. Financial Services (26% of Placements)

Leading financial institutions recognize the talent of ICFAI Business School (IBS) students and actively seek them for placements. Companies such as ICICI Securities, National Stock Exchange, Deloitte Tax Services, Tata Capital, and CitiCorp are among the top recruiters in this sector. Their presence on the IBS campus speaks volumes about the quality of the students and the relevance of its curriculum to the financial industry.

2. Banking (24% of Placements)

The banking sector has a strong presence at ICFAI Business School (IBS), offering excellent career opportunities to its students. Renowned banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank Limited, and DBS Bank regularly recruit from IBS' talent pool. Their confidence in ICFAI Business School (IBS) students is a testament to the exceptional learning experience it provides.

3. IT/ITES (15% of Placements)

The IT/ITES sector has been a significant contributor to its students' success. Companies like Wipro, Genpact, Cognizant Technology Solutions, HCL Technologies, and Brain Enterprises actively participate in IBS' placements, recognising the value of the skills and knowledge the students possess in this technology-driven era.

4. Consulting (14% of Placements)

Consulting firms seek out ICFAI Business School (IBS) students for their ability to solve complex problems and think strategically. Top consulting firms like PwC India, Deloitte Consulting, Bain & Company, and Ernst & Young regularly hire IBS' students, providing them with the opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects.

5. Other Services including Insurance and Manufacturing (21% of Placements)

Beyond the core sectors, ICFAI Business School (IBS) students also find excellent placements in other service industries such as insurance and manufacturing. Companies like Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Vedanta, G R Infraprojects, Mars Wrigley India, and Frootle India value the diverse skill set and adaptability of IBS' graduates.

ICFAI Business School takes pride in nurturing a well-rounded pool of talent, equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel across diverse sectors. Its relentless focus on academic excellence, industry integration, and holistic development has made ICFAI Business School (IBS) a preferred choice for recruiters seeking competent business leaders.

The success of IBS' placements is a collective effort involving its committed faculty, dedicated Career Management Center (CMC), supportive alumni network, and, above all, its enthusiastic and talented students. Together, we strive to shape a brighter future for the business world.

Join us at ICFAI Business School (IBS), where we unleash the career potential of our students, turning aspirations into achievements and dreams into reality.

