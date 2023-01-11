ICFAI Confers Honoris Causa on B V Doshi an Internationally Renowned Architect

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad conferred Honoris Causa on Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, an internationally renowned architect, a visionary urban planner, a passionate educator and a pioneer of modern Indian architecture at its 12th Convocation held on December 24, 2022, at Hyderabad.

The Citation and Certificate was presented to Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi by Sudhakar Rao, Director, ICFAI Group on January 5, 2023, at his residence in Ahmedabad in the presence of his family members and friends. Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi unable to attend to receive the Citation at the Convocation due to travel constraints.

The Citation quoted "Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, for your outstanding contributions to the evolution of Indian Architecture, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education takes pride in conferring upon you Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) with all the rights and privileges pertaining thereunto."

Apart from Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, the University has conferred Honoris Causa on two more distinguished personalities, K. K.Venugopal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Dr H R Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru.

During the convocation, held on December 24, 2022, at Hyderabad, 2505 students received their degrees. Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation address. Dr C Rangarajan, Chancellor of the University and a leading economist who has played a key role both as an academician and a policy maker in India presided over the convocation which was attended by more than 3000 students and their parents apart from the University Faculty, staff and other dignitaries.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) is Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of IFHE. About 5,800 students are pursuing various programs in the Faculty of Management (ICFAI Business School), Faculty of Science & Technology (IcfaiTech), Faculty of Law (ICFAI Law School) and ICFAI School of Architecture, NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The University with 'A++' Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.59 out of 4.

