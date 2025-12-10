ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Date and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC will begin bidding from December 12, 2025 and will close on December 16, 2025. The price band has been kept between Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165. The Rs 10,602.65 crore, fourth-largest IPO will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 19, 2025.

The lot size of the IPO is set to be 6 shares per lot with the minimum investment of Rs 12,366 and the tentative date of allotment is December 17, 2025. This will be the fifth listed entity from the ICICI Group and the fifth asset management company on the stock market, gaining the position.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP

The share of price of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is trading at Rs 124 per share on Wednesday, December 10, according to IPO Watch. The estimated listing will be Rs 2,289, which is 5.73% against the upper limit of the IPO price of Rs 2,165.