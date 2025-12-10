Aequs Share Listed at Nearly 13% Premium Over IOP Price

Shares of aerospace manufacturing company Aequs Ltd were listed at a 12.9% premium over the IPO price of Rs 124 on the stock market on Wednesday morning, December 10. The company is listed at Rs 140 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The initial public offering (IPO) was opened for public subscription on December 3, 2025, with a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The IPO closed on December 5, 2025. The Rs 921.81 crore issue was received with subscription by 101.01 times, attracting bids for 4,27,13,15,160 shares against 4,20,26,913 equity shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The qualified institutional buyers got 120.92 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors subscribed 80.62 times, and while retail individual investors subscribed 78.05 times. The Aequs IPO was a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 670 crore as well as an offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore by promoters and existing investors.

Funds raised from the fresh issue would be utilised to repay loans taken by the firm and its two units -- AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products.