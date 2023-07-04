"Please wait for some time...": Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh on Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that a Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in the State and that it will be done "with proper thought."

Talking to media persons in New Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Dhami said, "We will neither take too much time. We will nor rush to disarray things. We will give it (UCC) a proper thought".

When asked about the timeline for the implementation of the UCC, he said, "Let us assume it will be implemented very soon. Please wait for some time".

He said that everyone in the state has cooperated in this whole exercise, adding that the UCC committee is examing the views of all stakeholders.

"The committe has spoken with the representatives of the Tribal leaders as well," he said in response to a query.

On PM Modi's recent UCC push and Uttarakhand becoming a role model state with respect to UCC, Dhami said, "Such type work will start in Uttarakhand and it will continue in other parts of the country".

When asked what transpired in the meeting with PM Modi, CM Dhami said, "It is the thinking of PM Modi that UCC should be implemented in the country. He has expressed his opinion recently. He is aware of all aspects of the issue".

Ahead of his meeting with the PM today, Dhami said that an expert committee is examining the views of more than 2.35 lakh people in the state representing different sections of society.

When asked about the Uttarakhand UCC draft being likely a template for the Central law, CM Dhami said, "All aspects should be looked into before arriving at any decision".

PM Modi during a recent public address said that the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

