Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan's film titled 'Chandu Champion', release date unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actor Kartik Aaryan's collaboration with Kabir Khan has been titled 'Chandu Champion'.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with the fans and followers. He also announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

"The toughest journey I'm about to embark upon! But then...Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk," he wrote.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As per a statement, 'Chandu Champion' is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up."

With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

Kabir also shared the update on his social media.

"Elated to announce my next one with #SajidNadiadwala. Presenting @kartikaaryan in and as #ChanduChampion - A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which received positive response from the audience.

The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers. The film has raked in Rs 42.21 Cr. Nett so far.

